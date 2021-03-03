Haryana government approves bill to reserve 75% jobs in private sector for locals

The Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala announced on March 2, 2021, that the governor of the state Satyadev Narayan Arya has approved the bill that will provide 75% reservation in the private sector jobs with a gross salary of up to Rs. 50,000 per month to the people of the state. The legislation was passed by the state Assembly in 2020.

The Deputy Chief Minister while informing about the decision added that this is a day of happiness for the youths of Haryana. They will now get 75% reservation in every company, society, and trust.

Providing reservations in the private sector jobs for locals was the main election promise of Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party, which formed the government in the state in alliance with BJP after winning 10 of the 90 seats.

बहुत खुशी के साथ आप सबसे सांझा कर रहा हूँ कि महामहिम राज्यपाल की अनुमति के बाद 'The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020' आज से पूरे हरियाणा में लागू हो गया जिससे प्राइवेट सेक्टर में 75% नौकरियां हरियाणा के युवाओं के लिए आरक्षित हो गई।



Key Highlights:

• The bill, tabled by the Dushyant Chautala in 2020, makes it compulsory for the private sector companies to reserve 75% of the jobs with a salary up to 50,000 for the people of the state.

• The bill by the government also contains clause companies can invoke in case they are not able to find suitable candidates. In this case, the company can hire from outside as long as they inform the government of such a step.

• The companies must register the details of the employees getting Rs. 50,000 per month and in case they fail to do so within three months, it will attract penalties.

• According to the state government, the reservation will be economically, socially, and environmentally desirable.

Haryana government faces pressure from farming community:

The BJP-led state government has been facing intense pressure from the farming community who has been protesting against the three agricultural laws of the central government.

Dushyant Chautala, whose core voter base comprises of jat farmers, had promised in 2020 that he will quit politics if he is not able to secure minimum support price which is one of the main demands of the farmers.

Amid the speculation of tension within the alliance. He met PM Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah in January 2021. After the meeting, the Deputy CM confirmed that the government will complete its 5 years term.