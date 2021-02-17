Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry launches pilot 'Pey Jal Survekshan'

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched Pilot Pey Jal Survekshan under Jal Jeevan Mission- Urban (JJM-U) on February 16, 2021.

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Affairs Durga Shanker Mishra informed that it will be conducted in 10 cities including Bhubaneswar to ascertain the equitable distribution of water, reuse of wastewater and mapping of water bodies concerning quantity and quality of water through a challenging process.

The pilot survey will be launched in 10 cities including Bhubaneswar, Agra, Kochi, Madurai, Rohtak, Badlapur, Surat, Tumkur and Patiala.

Based on the learnings of the pilot, the survey will be extended to all the AMRUT cities.

Key Highlights

• The data on drinking water, wastewater management, non-revenue water and condition of three water bodies in the city will be collected through face-to-face interviews with citizens and municipal officials as per the approved questionnaire, water sample collection and laboratory testing, on-call interviews, and field survey for non-revenue water.

• The mission will be monitored through a technology-based platform on which the beneficiary’s response will be monitored along with progress and output-outcome.

• The funding from the government will be in three tranches of 20:40:40.

• The third installment will be released based on functional outcomes achieved and credible exclusion will be exercised while funding.

Jal Jeevan Mission Urban

The Jal Jeevan Mission Urban has been designed to provide universal coverage of water supply to all households through functional taps in all 4,378 statutory towns in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal - 6.

The total outlay proposed for JJM (U) is 2 lakh 87 thousand crore rupees which include Rs 10, 000 crore for continuing financial support to AMRUT Mission.

The main focus areas under the mission include sewerage/septage management in 500 AMRUT cities to make them water-secure and rejuvenation of water bodies to augment sustainable freshwater supply and create green spaces and sponge cities to reduce floods and enhance amenity value through an Urban Aquifer Management plan.