Human Rights Day 2021: Theme, Slogan, History, Importance, Motto, Quotes, Messages

Created On: Dec 10, 2021 11:09 IST
Human Rights Day 2021: The world observes Human Rights Day every year on December 10 to make people aware of their basic rights and also to acknowledge the absence of human rights in various countries. Human Rights is described as a broad range of fundamental rights and freedoms to which each and every human being living on Earth is entitled to. In the current political scenario, Human Rights Day 2021 must not be an observance of one day, but it should also bring our focus towards the people living in regions that still lack basic human rights forcing them to live under crisis and instability. To know more about Human Rights Day, read its significance, history and check the theme of this year announced by the UN.

Human Rights Day 2021 Theme

The theme announced by the UN for Human Rights Day 2021 is ‘Reducing Inequalities and Advancing Human Rights’.

The theme of Huma Rights Day 2021 is related to equality and to Article 1 of UDHR which states that all human beings in the world are born free and are equal in dignity and rights. The principles of non-discrimination and equality are at the heart of human rights.

Human Rights Day 2021 Date

Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10 signifying the absolute rights to which all human beings are entitled, irrespective of their age, sex, race, language, religion, or political or other opinions.

Human Rights Day History

The United Nations General Assembly in 1948 adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It has since then become a milestone document proclaiming the rights that every individual is entitled to, as a human being, regardless of their language, sex, religion, color, birth.

The Declaration of Human Rights by the UN is also the most translated document in the world which has been available in more than 500 languages.

Human Rights Day 2021 Significance

Human Rights Day is significant as it highlights and makes people aware of the institutions that are empowered to prevent inequality, protect the most vulnerable, abuses, and discrimination, and punish the perpetrators of human rights violations.

Human Rights Day has become more significant in post COVID-19 world which has further deepened the poverty, inequality, and other gaps in human rights protection.

Human Rights Day 2021 provides an opportunity to close these gaps and to build a world that is better, more sustainable, and resilient.

