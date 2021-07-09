ICC CEO Manu Sawhney to exit with immediate effect

ICC CEO Manu Sawhney will leave the organisation with immediate effect, informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) on July 8, 2021.

Geoff Allardice will remain the Acting CEO of the organisation and will be supported by the leadership team working closely with the ICC Board.

Manu Sawhney's conduct had come under scanner when an audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers was conducting an internal investigation. He was then sent on leave.

Why was Manu Sawhney asked to go a leave?

There have allegations against Sawhney that his behaviour hasn't been great in the last 12 months and has been in conflict with the way the international organisation likes to function. The ICC staff also reportedly testified against him and this what warranted him being asked to go on leave.

What were the issues?

• Manu Sawhney has had a difference of opinion with some of the board members in the past, especially regarding the election process conducted last year.

• The ICC was keen to introduce the new bidding process for world events. The international body was also looking to have at least one flagship event every year in the next event cycling from 2023-2031 and this created problems.

• The new ICC Chairman Greg Barclay had to then explain that the ICC would look at an inclusive approach and take every board member into confidence while trying to create a balance between ICC events and bilateral ties.

• The ICC Chairman had said that he sees bilateral cricket and world events as being very complementary to each other. He had stated that while bilateral cricket is the lifeline of cricket, each country has to have both the ability and the obligation to play bilateral cricket.

• He further said that countries will only get better and continue to be competitive if they get the opportunity to play against other countries, especially when lesser countries play against better countries. Barclay had stated that the better countries have the obligation to help those who perhaps don't have the experience or exposure," said Barclay. (ANI).

• However, the ICC officials did not reveal exactly what allegations were made against Sawhney.

Background

India’s Manu Sawhney had taken charge as the new Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council on April 1, 2019. He succeeded Dave Richardson, who stepped down after the 2019 ODI Cricket World Cup.

Sawhney formerly served as the Managing Director of ESPN Star Sports. He had worked with ESPN Star Sports for nearly 17 years and was responsible for scaling the business and doubling annual revenues. Sawhney was appointed as the new Chief Executive of ICC in January 2019 after a two-day interview process.