ICC Test Team Ranking 2021: New Zealand becomes world's no.1 Test Team, India pushed to second rank
New Zealand now has 123 points in ICC Team Test Rankings and stands at the first place, while India with 121 points has been pushed to to the second spot.
New Zealand toppled India on June 13, 2021 to become the world's number one ranked Test team. The team achieved the feat after it beat England 1-0 in the two-match Test series on the same day.
While the first test had ended in a draw, New Zealand won the second Test comfortably by eight wickets on Day Four at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 13. This is England's first Test series defeat at home since 2014.
Australia is ranked third with 108 points while England is positioned at the fourth rank with 107 points in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings List.
🇳🇿 The @BLACKCAPS are the new No.1 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings, displacing India from the top spot 👏
Full rankings:
India vs New Zealand WTC 2021 Final Clash
India and New Zealand are set to clash at the World Test Championship at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18, 2021.
New Zealand's recent win over England in the two-match Test series will give them confidence ahead of the World Test Championship Final, which may prove to be a disadvantage for India.
New Zealand names 15-member squad for WTC21 Final
New Zealand squad for WTC 2021: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin De Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.
The @BLACKCAPS have named a 15-member squad for the #WTC21 Final
New Zealand is also the number one ODI team in the world currently with 121 rating, followed by Australia at second place with 118 rating and India at the third rank with 115 rating. England is at fourth place with 115 rating and South Africa is at the fifth place with 107 rating.
India had last played a test series against England at home, which the team won 3-1.
