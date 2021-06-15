ICC Test Team Ranking 2021: New Zealand becomes world's no.1 Test Team, India pushed to second rank

New Zealand toppled India on June 13, 2021 to become the world's number one ranked Test team. The team achieved the feat after it beat England 1-0 in the two-match Test series on the same day.

While the first test had ended in a draw, New Zealand won the second Test comfortably by eight wickets on Day Four at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 13. This is England's first Test series defeat at home since 2014.

New Zealand now has 123 points in ICC Men's Team Test Rankings and stands at the first place, while India with 121 points has been pushed to to the second spot.

Australia is ranked third with 108 points while England is positioned at the fourth rank with 107 points in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings List.

🇳🇿 The @BLACKCAPS are the new No.1 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings, displacing India from the top spot 👏



Full rankings: https://t.co/79zdXNr0Dv pic.twitter.com/iZuC2gJRrs — ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2021

India vs New Zealand WTC 2021 Final Clash

India and New Zealand are set to clash at the World Test Championship at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18, 2021.

New Zealand's recent win over England in the two-match Test series will give them confidence ahead of the World Test Championship Final, which may prove to be a disadvantage for India.

New Zealand names 15-member squad for WTC21 Final

New Zealand squad for WTC 2021: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin De Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

ICC Men's Test Team Rankings Rank Team Matches Points Rating 1 New Zealand 21 2,593 123 2 India 24 2,914 121 3 Australia 17 1,844 108 4 England 35 3,753 107 5 Pakistan 24 2,247 94 6 West Indies 24 2,024 84 7 South Africa 16 1,273 80 8 Sri Lanka 27 2,095 78 9 Bangladesh 15 694 46 10 Zimbabwe 10 346 35

Other Details

New Zealand is also the number one ODI team in the world currently with 121 rating, followed by Australia at second place with 118 rating and India at the third rank with 115 rating. England is at fourth place with 115 rating and South Africa is at the fifth place with 107 rating.

India had last played a test series against England at home, which the team won 3-1.