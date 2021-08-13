Independence Day 2021: Government launches official website for 75th Independence Day celebrations

The Government of India has announced a new website for the 75th Independence Day celebrations https://indianidc2021.mod.gov.in/.

As per the government release, the website was launched on August 3, 2021, by Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar to mark the upcoming Independence Day 2021 celebrations.

The website by the Indian Government will serve as a platform to connect Indians all over the world in the celebrations of the National festival. The official release also informed that a mobile app for Independence Day 2021 celebrations will also be launched by the government soon.

The Independence Day celebrations platform will be accessible to all and will provide updates and information regarding the activities centered around India’s 75th Independence Day.

Objective:

According to the official release by the government, the website is an attempt to engage people of all ages, particularly youth as if they were part of the celebrations in person.

The aim of the Independence day celebration platform is to imbibe the culture of togetherness among the masses so that they can celebrate this occasion and unite under the common identity of being Indian.

Website for Independence Day 2021 celebrations: Features • The website by the government will be integrating for the first time ever Virtual Reality (VR) feature to show off the celebrations on Independence Day from the Red Fort in New Delhi in a 360 degree format. People will be able to use this feature without having a VR gadget. • The other features on the Independence Day celebrations platform will also include a special IDC radio, interactive filters, gallery, 50 years of 1971 victory, e-books on deeds of gallantry, and blogs on the freedom movement, wars, and war memorial. • Once logged in, the users will be able to know every single detail related to the event of Independence Day including route map, programme, parking details, RSVP, and the details of various other activities. • On the Independence Day celebrations platform, a programme calendar or all the initiatives taken by various ministries to mark the occasion will also be available.

Independence Day celebrations platform: How does it work?

• The website for Independence Day 2021 celebrations will be utilizing a unique web-based RSVP system. It will generate a QR Code for each invitation card.

• The invitee will be able to use their smartphone devices to scan the said code and proceed further on the relevant web portal through the web link which will be automatically generated.

• The invitees will also be allowed to submit their willingness whether they want to function through the same portal.