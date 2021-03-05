India at UNSC calls for probe into use of chemical weapons in Syria

India at the United Nations Security Council on March 4, 2021, has called for an objective investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons.

The country also urged the UNSC to remain cognizant of the dangers of mass weapons destruction falling into the hands of the terrorist organisations.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the UN R Ravindra, while speaking at the UNSC mentioned that the activities of the terrorists, especially ISIS, have increased in Syria and, hence, the council must remain apprised of the dangers of the weapons of mass destruction.

India at UNSC also urged the other countries not to link the humanitarian and development assistance with politics.

India emphasizes impartial investigation in Syria:

While reiterating India’s emphasis on the demand for an objective and impartial investigation into the alleged use of any chemical weapons in Syria, R Ravindra called on the council to remain alert of the dangers of weapons of mass destruction falling in the hands of terrorist groups.

He further added that terrorist activities, especially ISIS, have increased in the region. India has called for a peaceful and comprehensive resolution of the Syrian conflict through a Syrian-led dialogue by also taking into consideration the aspirations of the Syrian people.

India supports the return of normalcy and rebuilding of Syria:

Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the UN also pointed out that India has contributed to the rebuilding and return of normalcy of Syria through human resource development and humanitarian assistance.

The Indian government has provided USD 1 million to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Trust Fund for the activities related to the destruction of chemical weapons in Syria.

The coordination between Syria and OPCW Technical Secretariat is extremely critical for the early resolution of all the outstanding issues. India at UNSC hoped that the consultations between the Syrian authorities and Declaration Assessment Team will help in assessing the consistencies and reported gaps.