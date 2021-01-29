Indian Economic Survey 2021 PDF: How to download the economic survey PDF

Economic Survey 2021 PDF Download: The annual document of the Finance Ministry, Economic Survey 2020-2021, presenting detailed information about the economic situation of India has been released on January 29, 2021, ahead of Budget 2021. The survey was presented by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian.

The document is made available on the official website of the government and can also be easily downloaded in a PDF format. The PDF of the economic survey becomes accessible once it has been tabled by Union Finance Ministry.

The Economic Survey 2021 has been available for the public in both English and Hindi language and is broadly divided into three categories- Volume I, Volume II, and Statistical Index. On one hand, where Volume I and II will be presenting the qualitative state of the Indian economy, the statistical index will provide a detailed quantitative view.

How to download Indian Economic Survey 2021 PDF?

The PDF of Economic Survey 2021 can be easily downloaded from the official website of the government.

Click here for the PDF as well as for the e-book of Economic Survey 2020-2021.

Economic Survey App:

The Finance Ministry has also released an Economic Survey App which can be easily downloaded from an app store. The user-friendly app will increase the accessibility of the survey as any volume or chapter of it can be read at any time or place and can also be shared.

The app will be extremely convenient for the users as they can get all the volumes of the Economic Survey including Volume I, Volume II, Statistical Appendix, the e-book of the survey, and new ideas on the Indian economy.

About Economic Survey:

Economic Survey is presented by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance in Parliament before the Union Budget is presented. The survey is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor and is also presented by them.

The annual flagship document of the Finance Ministry is particularly the department’s view on the economic development of the country. It includes presenting the impact of some of the major government’s schemes and also evaluates the length of its benefit.

The document is extremely significant as it facilitates the common citizen to know about the current situation of the economy and also informs them of the key economic decisions taken by the government.