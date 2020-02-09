Indian origin scientist SS Vasan leads a team to develop Coronavirus vaccine

SS Vasan, a doctor of Indian origin, has been made the head of the team of researchers to develop a vaccine to fight the Coronavirus. The deadly Coronavirus that started from Wuhan has reached nearly 31 countries in the world. More than 600 people have been reported dead in China from this virus while more than 30,000 people have been found infected.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) issued a statement saying that the purpose of this research is to understand the Coronavirus properly. It is undergoing testing at the High-Security Lab of the Animal Health Laboratory (AAHL) of Australia.

About SS Vasan

SS Vasan is a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford, England. He is an alumnus of Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. He has also worked on Zika Virus, Dengue, and Chikungunya before the Coronavirus.

Research on Coronavirus vaccine

Various teams in each country are engaged in research in their way to find a cure for this virus. A team of scientists in Australia has been successfully developed a batch of Coronavirus in the laboratory. Now, scientists believe that they will soon find out a vaccine against this deadly virus.

Over 700 people died

The number of people dying of the Coronavirus in China is continuously increasing. More than 86 people died and 3399 new cases were reported on February 07, 2020. The highest number of 81 deaths occurred in Wuhan. According to China's Health Department, so far 722 people have lost their lives due to the virus and 34546 cases have been reported. The entire world is on alert about Coronavirus. Many countries have canceled their flights to China.