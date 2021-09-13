India-US jointly launch Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue of Agenda 2030 Partnership

India and the United States on September 13, 2021, jointly launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) of Agenda 2030 Partnership.

The Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav tweeted, “Taking forward the initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden at the Leader’s Summit on Climate in April 2021, today both countries jointly launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue of Agenda 2030 Partnership”.

Taking forward the initiative by Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji and @POTUS at the Leaders' Summit on Climate in April 2021, today both countries jointly launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue of the Agenda 2030 Partnership.

John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate is on a visit to India from September 12-14. Earlier, he also met Union Power Minister RK Singh as part of his trip to India to address the climate crisis.

Climate Action and Financial Mobilisation: Significance

The Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) of Agenda 2030 Partnership will provide both India and the United States an opportunity to renew the collaborations on climate change while also addressing the financial aspects.

It will deliver climate finance primarily as grants and concessional finance, as envisaged under the Paris Agreement for strengthening the climate action.

It was great meeting United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Mr @JohnKerry today. We discussed a range of issues to deepen our collaboration in combating climate change and ensuring sustainable development. I look forward to more such meaningful engagements.

About US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership:

The US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership was announced by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Leaders’ Summit on Climate in April 2021.

As per the officials, the dialogue will not only strengthen the India-US bilateral cooperation on climate and environment but will also help in demonstrating how the world can align swift climate action with resilient and inclusive economic development.

India-US Climate partnership:

Prime Minister Modi, earlier, had also announced the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Partnership in order to help mobilize the investments and enable green collaborations.

John Kerry, while speaking at the launch of CAFMD said that India has demonstrated that economic development and clean energy can go hand in hand. He also appreciated Prime Minister Modi for setting ambitious climate targets.

While congratulating and applauding India for making significant progress in climate targets, he also said that 450 gigawatts renewable energy goals will also be reached by India.

US Special Envoy’s visit to India

John Kerry’s visit to India will bolster the US bilateral and multilateral climate efforts before the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Conventions on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It will take place from October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, in the United Kingdom.