International Day of Yoga 2022: PM Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations; How India is celebrating Yoga Day today?

Theme of International Day of Yoga 2022: International Day of Yoga 2022 is being observed on June 21 to highlight the significance of Yoga in our day-to-day lives. On International Day of Yoga 2022, Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the main event which was organized in the main city of Mysuru in Karnataka. More than 15,000 people participated in the Yoga celebrations along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mysore Palace ground.

The theme of International Day of Yoga 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’ which encourages the holistic approach toward physical activity which has become much more important amid the growing health problems.

On International Day of Yoga 2022, several events have been planned at 75 heritage and iconic sites across the country to observe the day. To celebrate Yoga Day 2022, events are also being held across the world to mark the day.

I extend my greetings to all on this 8th #InternationalYogaDay. Today, Yoga is being practiced in all parts of the world. Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/A2rg5GJCP7 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

What is the theme of International Day of Yoga 2022?

The theme of International Day of Yoga 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The theme focuses on how yoga may help people achieve holistic health.

International Day of Yoga 2022: Why Yoga Day is celebrated in June 21?

The idea of the International Yoga Day was first proposed by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in 2014.

PM Modi in his UN address in 2014 had suggested the date June 21 for Yoga Day as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

Following this initial proposal, the United Nations adopted the draft resolution, entitled ‘Day of Yoga’, on 2014.

International Day of Yoga 2022: Celebrations in India

The External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S Jaishankar and diplomats of various countries perform Yoga on the 8th International Day of Yoga

Delhi | External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and diplomats of various countries perform Yoga on the 8th #InternationalYogaDay at Purana Qila pic.twitter.com/R6o6ls7g07 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Central Ski Team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations, at Rohtang Pass at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow

Himachal Pradesh | Central Ski Team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participate in #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations, at Rohtang Pass at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow. pic.twitter.com/7O9Usr48Da — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Prime Minister Modi leads the International Day of Yoga celebrations from Karnataka’s Mysuru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Yoga on the 8th International Day of Yoga 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Yoga on the 8th #InternationalDayofYoga



(Source: Rajnath Singh's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/fHbe3UayLB — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal participates in the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kurukshetra, Haryana

Union Minister Piyush Goyal participates in #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations in Kurukshetra, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/HGpV77kCNG — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

International Day of Yoga 2022: How India is celebrating Yoga Day today?

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Yoga in Mysuru

Prime Minister Modi led mass yoga demonstration and performed yoga in Mysuru Palace Ground. PM Modi will also be at Maharaja’s college ground in Mysuru to lay the foundation stone of a coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station.

2. Union Health Minister of India at Statue of Unity

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be a part of the celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia. The Statue of Unity is among the 75 iconic sites for the nationwide observation of the 8th International Day of Yoga.

3. Entry free for all the monuments in India on the International Day of Yoga 2022

On the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga 2022, entry to the Taj Mahal and all other monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free.

4. Celebrations of International Day of Yoga 2022 in Washington

The Indian Embassy in Washington has arranged a mass yoga session at the iconic Washington Monument on June 18, 2022, ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2022.

5. International Day of Yoga 2022 at the United Nations

The permanent mission of India to the United Nations had planned an International Yoga Day 2022 celebrations at the North Lawn of UN Headquarters in New York.

6. Prime Minister’s Yoga Award

The Ayush Ministry is hosting the PM’s award for an outstanding contribution toward the promotion and development of Yoga. It will be held on the Government’s MyGov Platform.

