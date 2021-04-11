IPL 2021 Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) live Streaming Online, Where and How to watch IPL Matches

IPL 2021: The 14th season of the Indian Premier League began on April 9, 2021. The season will bring a total of eight teams that will play matches at 6 different venues across India.

While the fans have been looking to watch the upcoming season of VIVO IPL 2021, BCCI has again decided to hold the matches without audiences, leaving the fans with an option of streaming the matches online. Apart from the live match on TV, fans can show their love and support online on their smartphone and smart TV.

The 3rd Match of the Indian Premier League 2021 will be between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 11, 2021, at 7.30 pm in Chennai. The final match of the league will be on May 30.

Check more details below to enjoy VIVO IPL 2021 live from the comfort of your home.

IPL Matches 2021 Live on TV: Which Channels will broadcast?

In India, the Indian Premier League 2021 will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 HD TV Channels.

IPL 2021 matches live streaming online:

For IPL 2021, the Board of Control for Cricket in India- BCCI has decided to continue its partnership with Disney + Hotstar.

Viewers will be able to enjoy and support their teams by live streaming IPL 2021 matches on Disney + Hotstar VIP or Disney + Hotstar Premium.

What will be the timings of IPL 2021 matches?

The IPL 2021 matches will take place between eight teams. According to the official IPL 2021 schedule, 6 teams will play three afternoon matches and 2 teams will play two-afternoon matches.

The timings of the afternoon match will be at 3.30 PM while the evening match will start at 7.30 PM.

Venue of IPL 2021 matches:

In India, six neutral venues will play host to the league matches of IPL 2021. The venues are- Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.

However, the eliminators, qualifiers, and final match will be hosted exclusively at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Gujarat.

IPL 2021: Background

This will be the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League where 8 teams will try to prove themselves to be the best to win the final trophy.

However, amid the pandemic, the organizing body decided to held matches without a live audience. The same had happened during IPL 2020 which took place in Dubai without audiences.

But fans can prove their loyalty by streaming the live matches online or can watch the live broadcast on TV.