ISRO launches Brazil’s Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation on February 28, 2021, launched Polar Satellites Launch Vehicle- PSLV C51 carrying Amazonia-1 satellite of Brazil and 18 other satellites of USA and India from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 10.24 am.

During the launch, a Brazilian delegation along with ISRO Chief K. Sivan was also present at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. After four stages of separation, the PSLV rocket launched the Amazonia-1 satellite of Brazil, an optical earth observation satellite.

The first space mission of India for 2021 has been one of the longest for PSLV rocket. This is also the first commercial mission of New Space India Limited, a company of the Indian government under the Department of Space.

The NSIL- New Space India Limited has been undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA.

About Amazonia-1 Satellite of Brazil:

It is an optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research. The launched satellite will further help in strengthening and reinforcing the existing structure by providing remote sensing data in order to monitor deforestation in the Amazon region. It will also provide an analysis of the diversified agriculture across the territory of Brazil.

Launch of PSLV-C51 rocket:

The PSLV-C51, which is the 53rd mission of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launched Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite as the primary satellite. A total of 18 co-passenger satellites were lifted off from the Space Centre.

The 18 co-passenger satellites launched by PSLV include four from IN-SPACe. Out of 4, 3 are from UNITYsats from the consortium of the three Academic Institutes of India and 1 Satish Dhawan Satellite from Space Kidz India). The other 14 satellites are from New Space India Limited.

It also includes an engraved picture of PM Modi which symbolizes his initiative of Atmanirbharata and space privatization. An e-copy of Bhagavad Gita which is saved on an SD card is also a part of the package.

ISRO Chief congratulates on the launch of satellites:

The Chief of the Indian Space Agency K. Sivan congratulated the Brazilian team on the launch of PSLV-C51 carrying the Amazonia-1 satellite of Brazil along with 18 satellites.

The ISRO Chief stated that India and Brazil feel proud of the successful launch of the satellite. It is Brazil’s first satellite which is designed, integrated, and operated by the country’s space centre, he further congratulated the Brazilian team for the achievement.

Beginning of stronger relations between India and Brazil:

The Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Brazil, Marcos Ceaser Pontes during his address at the launch event mentioned that the country was working on this satellite for many years and that it will serve a very important mission for Brazil.

He further added that the launch of a satellite from India’s PSLV has marked the beginning of stronger relations between India and Brazil and that there can be no better place than India to further grow the partnership between the two nations.