India vs South Africa 2nd Test: KL Rahul becomes the 34th Indian to lead India in Test matches

KL Rahul has become the 34th Indian to lead India in Test matches after he took on the skipper's role during India's second test against South Africa at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on January 3, 2022. Indian test captain Virat Kohli is not a part of the playing XI due to an upper back spasm.

KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to bat first in India's second test. India had won the first test against South Africa by 113 runs, gaining a 1-0 lead in the three-match test series. India will be looking for a series win at the Wanderers, where India has not lost a match until now.

KL Rahul has also become the fourth cricketer from Karnataka to lead India in Tests after Gundappa Viswanath who led India in 2 Tests in 1980, Rahul Dravid who captained India in 25 tests between 2003-2007 and Anil Kumble who led India in 14 tests between 2007-2008.

India vs South Africa playing XI- 2nd Test

India's Playing XI for 2nd Test against South Africa- K L Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah,

Mohammed Siraj

South Africa's Playing XI for 2nd Test - Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungisani Ngidi

Toss Update - KL Rahul has won the toss and elects to bat first in the 2nd Test.



Captain Virat Kohli misses out with an upper back spasm.

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli ruled out of 2nd Test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been ruled out India's second test against South Africa in Johannesburg and KL Rahul will lead the team in his absence. Kohli has been ruled out of the match due to an upper back spasm. which troubled him in the morning.

Jasprit Bumrah has been named as the vice-captain for the 2nd Test. Hanuma Vihari has replaced Virat Kohli in India's Playing XI. Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has also been ruled out of the second test due to a stomach bug.

India's tour of South Africa, 2021-22 India is scheduled to play three tests and three ODIs in South Africa as a part of its ongoing tour. The first test between India and South Africa was played at the Centurion, which India won by 113 runs. The second test between India and South Africa is being played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and the third will be played between January 11-15 at Cape Town.

Background

KL Rahul was recently also named as India's captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. He has been named as stand-in captain in place of new ODI captain Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury.