Kochi declared as dementia-friendly city

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared Kochi as a 'dementia-friendly city' while inaugurating a dementia-friendly district programme called Udbodh on October 16, 2021.

Udbodh is a project by the Neuro Science department of the Cochin University of Science and Technology, Ernakulam district administration and Kochi Municipal Corporation. The Chief Minister inaugurated the first phase of the project.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Dementia Clinics and Care Homes at the event. The state government is also setting up a day house for the care of dementia patients within the limits of Kochi Municipality.

Udbodh Project: Key Objective

•The project aims to create awareness about the rising condition of dementia in people.

•It aims to improve the living condition of people who have dementia.

Action Points

•Under the programme, training will be provided to relatives and caretakers of the patients, thereby enabling those with dementia to be brought to the mainstream of society.

•The programme will facilitate the provision of free psychological counseling, clinical facilities, daycare facilities and legal advice to help dementia patients.

•While the clinical facilities will be provided free-of-cost at the Dementia Clinic at the District Hospital, psychological counseling and legal advice will be made available through the app and directly.

Udbodh Project- phase-wise expansion

The Udbodh project will be extended to panchayats and municipalities in the Greater Kochi region in the second phase in collaboration with the district administration.

The project aims to make Ernakulam a dementia-friendly district in the third phase.

Significance Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said during the inaugural function, "It is the moral duty of the government to protect old age people after devoting a good part of their lives for the betterment of the country. The view of the old age people is an important indicator of the development of each region." He continued by saying that is why Kerala has placed special emphasis on geriatric care.

Background

The Kerala state government has decided to set up old age-friendly wards in major hospitals in all districts. Besides this, geriatric health camps have also been made active at the sub-district level.

The state has also launched special training programs to provide care to inpatients in need of long-term care and the elderly suffering from diseases such as dementia. The state has also set up 'day homes' and 'evening homes' for the elderly.