Indonesia Masters 202: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu storm into Quarterfinals- Where to watch Quarterfinals live streaming?

Lakshya Sen Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen stormed into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022 after beating Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in two straight games of 21-18, 21-15 in Jakarta on June 9, 2022. The world no.9 sailed into the quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters (BWF World Tour Super 500) despite tough fight from Gemke in Round of 16 match.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Singh also qualified into the quarterfinals after defeating Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung by 23-21, 20-22, 21-11 in Round of 16. The match lasted for a total of 71 minutes.

The Indian mixed doubles duo of Reddy B Sumeeth and Ashwini Ponnappa crashed out of the Indonesia Masters 2022 after losing against Chinese pair of Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong in the second round by 21-18, 21-13. The match lasted for just 35 minutes with the Chinese pair dominating the Indian duo in both the games.

Indonesia Masters Quarterfinals Schedule 2022

PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon(Thailand)

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Taiwan) LIVE

Where to watch Indonesia Masters Badminton 2022 Quarterfinals live?

You can watch Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen Indonesia Masters Badminton 2022 Quarterfinals match live on Sports 18 TV Channel.

Where to watch Indonesia Masters Badminton 2022 Quarterfinals livestreaming online?

The Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen Indonesia Masters Badminton 2022 Quarterfinals match live streaming is available on Voot Select.

When to watch PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon Indonesia Masters Badminton 2022 Quarterfinals match?

The Indonesia Masters Badminton 2022 Quarterfinals live streaming began at 11.30 am on June 10, 2022. Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen Indonesia Masters 2022 quarterfinals match is currently underway.

Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy pull out of Indonesia Masters 2022

Indian star badminton players HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap had pulled out of the Indonesia Masters 2022 at the last moment on June 6, just a day before the tournament's start. Kidambi Srikanth had also pulled out of the tournament.