Year Ender 2021 India: List of Central Government Schemes 2021

Govt Schemes 2021: The Government of India released some of the major developmental schemes in 2021. The govt schemes in 2021 covered various sectors ranging from health to providing 4G services to the farthest of villages. As the country was crippled with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the schemes introduced by the Modi govt were targeted particularly to strengthen the health infrastructure of the country, some of them were, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Ayushman Bharat CAPF Healthcare Scheme, among others.

To know more, go through the compilation of Central Government schemes 2021. Find the list of top 10 schemes of the Indian Government in 2021 which were introduced for the greater good of citizens of India.

‘Ayushman Bharat CAPF’ healthcare scheme was launched for the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in all states in a phased manner. The healthcare scheme was a joint initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Health Authority. The CAPF Healthcare scheme aims to provide cashless and paperless medical treatment at the empanelled hospitals and will also ensure access to health services across the country to CAPF personnel.

The Gram Ujala scheme was launched by the Power Ministry in the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi, Varanasi. Under the Gram Ujala scheme, the government offers the world’s cheapest LED bulbs in rural areas at Rs.10. It aimed at promoting a better standard of life, more economic activity, financial savings, and better safety for the rural citizens of UP while also further extending to other states.

PM GatiShakti- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity was launched by Prime Minister Modi in October 2021 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The scheme is worth Rs. 100 lakh crores. PM GatiShakti aims at addressing the past issues through institutionalizing the holistic planning for stakeholders for the major infrastructure projects. The plan of PM GatiShakti was announced by PM Modi during his address on Independence Day 2021.

Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana was launched by the Railways Minister. It is a programme under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Under the scheme, entry-level training will be provided to the youth in industry-relevant skills through Railway Training Institutes. The training under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana will be provided to 50,000 candidates over a period of three years. It will initially be provided to 1000 candidates in four trades -Welder, Electrician, Fitter, and Machinist.

Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgarhi (PM-DAKSH) Yojana was implemented by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry from the year 2021-22. Under PM-Daksh Yojana, eligible target groups are provided with the skill development training programmes on Short Term Training Program; Up-Skilling/Re-Skilling; Entrepreneurship Development Programme, and Long Term Training Programme.

Two innovative, customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India namely the RBI Retail Direct Scheme and the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme were launched by PM Modi in November 2021. The Retail Direct Scheme of RBI aims to enhance access to the government securities market for retail investors while the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme is based on ‘One Nation-One Ombudsman’ with one portal, one email, and one address for the customers to lodge their complaints.

Under a scheme by the Central Government, 4G mobile services will be provided in over 7,000 villages across five states- Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Under the recent Union Cabinet approved scheme, 4G-based mobile services will be provided in 7,287 uncovered villages of 44 Aspirational Districts. The 4G mobile services in the remote and difficult uncovered areas across 5 states will help in enhancing digital connectivity.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was virtually launched by Prime Minister Modi in September 2021. Prime Minister had announced the pilot project of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in his speech on August 15, 2020. The Mission will ensure the security, confidentiality, and privacy of health-related personal information, and enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will help in empowering citizens with modern healthcare systems.

PM Modi in October 2021 had launched the 'PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission’. Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana by the Central Government is one of the largest pan-India schemes that will focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Modi in addition to the National Health Mission.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 were launched by Prime Minister Modi in August 2021. Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban was initiated by the center back in 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management. The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 aims to continue the work done under the first phase of the mission.

AMRUT 2.0 will aim to make cities self-reliant and ensure water security. Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation was launched in 2015 by PM Modi to ensure adequate robust sewage networks and water supply to bring about a transformation in urban areas.