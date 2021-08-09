PM Daksh portal and mobile app launched to promote skill development- All you need to know

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar on August 7, 2021, launched PM-Daksh Portal and PM-Daksh mobile app to make the skill development schemes accessible to the target groups.

The app has been developed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

Through the PM-Daksh portal and app, the youth of the target groups will be able to avail the benefits of the skill development training programmes by the government more easily.

आज प्रधानमंत्री दक्षता और कौशलता सम्पन्न हितग्राही (PM-DAKSH) योजना के बेहतर क्रियान्वयन हेतु @MSJEGOI द्वारा विकसित किए गए “PM-DAKSH” पोर्टल और मोबाइल ऐप का लोकार्पण किया।यह पोर्टल व ऐप योजना के लाभार्थियों के लिए अधिक उपयोगी व लाभकारी सिद्ध होगा। pic.twitter.com/vieLLx4Fpt — Dr. Virendra Kumar (@Drvirendrakum13) August 7, 2021

About PM-DAKSH Yojana:

The Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgarhi (PM-DAKSH) Yojana has been implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from the year 2021-22.

Under this, eligible target groups are provided with the skill development training programmes on Short Term Training Program; Up-Skilling/Re-Skilling; Entrepreneurship Development Programme, and Long Term Training Programme.

These training programmes under PM-Daksh yojana will be implemented through the government training institutes, sector skill councils that have been constituted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and other credible institutions.

Key Highlights:

• Through the PM-Daksh portal and app, anyone will be able to get the information related to the skill development training at one place by visiting the PM-Daksh portal.

• With one click, one can get the information about the skill development training happening near him/her and he/she can be easily able to register themselves for the skill training.

• The portal is available on the official website while the PM-Daksh app is available at the Google Play Store.

Features of PM-Daksh Portal and app: • Availability of all the information related to the skill development at once places for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Safai Karamcharis. • Facility to register for the training program and institute of interest. • Facility to upload the desired documents providing personal information. • Facility to register the attendance of the trainees through eye and face scanning during the training period. • Monitoring the facility through photo and video clips during training etc.

Corporations providing training for skill development:

Under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, three apex corporations have been functioning-

1. National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation

2. National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation

3. National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation

These corporations have been constantly working to make the target groups socially and financially self-reliant, both through skill development training and loans.

Reportedly, skill development training has been imparted to 2,73,152 people of the target groups in the last 5 years by these three corporations. It enabled the target groups to support themselves and their families through self-employment and wage employment.

A target, during the year 2021-22, target has been set to provide the skill development training to appx 50,000 people of the target group through these three corporations.