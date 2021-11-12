Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MobiKwik launches RuPay Card in collaboration with NPCI, Axis Bank: All you need to know

MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card can be used with more than 41 million merchants across 190 countries around the world. MobiKwik RuPay Card will also be offered free of charge to the customers.

Created On: Nov 12, 2021 16:13 IST
MobiKwik has launched MobiKwik RuPay Card in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Axis Bank. The new RuPay card will be offered free of charge to the customers and will also be completely digital keeping in line with the growing demand for digital payments.

The mobile wallet company informed that MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card can be used with more than 41 million merchants across 190 countries around the world.

MobiKwik’s co-founder and COO, Upasana Taku commented that the MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card strongly reaffirms the company’s commitment to financial inclusion in India. MobiKwik has also been diligently working towards bringing innovative products which will deliver pay later experience to the customers.

MobiKwik RuPay Card: Points to know

• The MobiKwik RuPay Card will be offered free of charge to the customers and will also be fully digital.

MobiKwik said that the customers will now be able to get up to Rs. 2 lakh of their MobiKwik wallet balance mirrored on MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card.

The integration of the card with MobiKwik wallet will also allow MobiKwik customers to use the card and wallet balance at over 41 million merchants across 190 nations, in addition to the MobiKwik merchant network.

MobiKwik Card users will automatically qualify for the MobiKwik Zip which provides up to Rs. 30,000 credit in the user’s wallet.

The users will also be able to save extra on each card purchase by benefitting from both MobiKwik SuperCash and RuPay Card.

MobiKwik RuPay Card: Key features

There will be no activation fees

Up to 50% discount on Home Centre and up to 30% discount on Uber bookings when signing up

Personal Accident Insurance (Accidental death or Permanent Total Disability) of up to Rs. 2 lakhs

MobiKwik SuperCash on card purchases

