National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha has passed the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021.

The bill aims at setting up a National Commission for Allied and healthcare Professions to standardize and regulate the education and practice of allied and healthcare professionals. It will also facilitate the maintenance and regulation of standards of education and services by healthcare professionals.

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan while replying to a debate in Lok Sabha on the bill stated that the legislation aims at fulfilling the long-pending demands of the sector as well as enhance the employment opportunities for the professionals. Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the bill.

2021 has been marked as 'Int'l Year of Health & Care Workers' by @WHO



It's a fitting year to pass this landmark legislation which will enable moving specific tasks to specialised allied & healthcare professionals for better utilisation of health workforce & improved healthcare.

What will be the functions of the National Commission?

• The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions will frame the standards for education and practice of the professionals.

• It will create and maintain an online Central register of all the registered professionals.

• The Commission will provide uniform education standards for the allied and healthcare professionals.

• It will also provide for a uniform entrance and exit examination.

Who will be able to practice as an allied and healthcare professional?

Under the legislation by the government, only those who are enrolled in a National Register or the State Register as a healthcare professional or a qualified practitioner will be allowed to practice as an allied and healthcare professional.

The Allied and Healthcare professions that have been mentioned under the latest bill include the professionals working in trauma and burn care, life sciences, physiotherapists, surgical and anaesthesia-related technology, and nutrition science.

How the bill will benefit healthcare professionals?

The Union Health Minister, during the debate, highlighted that the bill will increase the employment opportunities for the healthcare and allied professionals and will also provide dignity to their valuable works.

He added that there is an extreme demand for qualified healthcare professionals and that the legislation will provide the required impetus in providing affordable healthcare to the people.