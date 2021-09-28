Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress Chief, says will continue to serve Congress

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Chief of Punjab Congress on September 28, 2021. This was informed through a tweet from Sidhu's official twitter account.

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote, " The collapse of a man's character from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab."

He continued by saying, "Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress."

Significance

The news is sudden and unexpected as Navjot Singh Sidhu was being seen as a major contender for the Chief Minister face in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

Read his full statement below:

Capt Amarinder Singh scheduled to meet HM Amit Shah?

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in New Delhi later today, as per media reports. There are speculations over the veteran Congress leader leaving the party to join the BJP.

Sidhu's resignation hence comes at a time where there is already increasing uncertainty over the future of Punjab politics.