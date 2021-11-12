NIXI establishes 24x7 dedicated customer care unit- Know all about it!

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) has set up a 24-hour “Customer-Care Unit" to facilitate round-the-clock interaction of customers with all its Business units. The customer-focused unit will support by responding to all customer queries for all the operations.

NIXI Customer Care Unit number - 011-48202001

NIXI Customer Care Unit email- customercare@nixi.in

The National Internet Exchange of India has the following three businesses-

-Internet Exchange

-Dot IN Registry

-IRINN

All three units deal with their respective customers, supporting and managing their queries. However, there are times when the same customer might be consuming services from two different units and interacting with two different teams.

Significance

NIXI has created the customer care unit for an efficient response towards their customers, to make their experience seamless and overcome any issues that come with interacting with two teams.

NIXI CEO Anil Kumar Jain stated, “In our continuous endeavour to serve the Indian Internet community, NIXI has announced the formation of Customer-Care Unit, which will be managing the complete life cycle of the customer right from their onboarding till the exit. This initiative will make the interaction of the customer seamless and more efficient.”

About NIXI

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not-for-profit organization that has spreading internet infrastructure to people in India since 2003 through the following activities-

i) Internet Exchanges through which the internet data is exchanged amongst ISP’s, Data Centers, and CDNs.

ii).IN Registry, managing, and operation of IN country-code domain and. भारत IDN domain for India.

iii) IRINN, managing and operating Internet protocol (IPv4/IPv6).

Source: PIB