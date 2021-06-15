NOVAVAX COVID-19 vaccine, to be produced by Serum Institute of India, shows 90% efficacy

The US Biotechnology Company NOVAVAX announced on June 14, 2021, that its COVID-19 vaccine provides 100% protection against the moderate and severe symptoms of the disease and has shown 90.4 percent efficacy overall in phase 3 trials.

While talking about the results of clinical trials, the President and CEO of NOVAVAX, Stanley C Erck said that NOVAVAX is now one step closer to address the critical and ongoing global public health need for additional vaccines.

He added that the results reinforce that the NOVAVAX vaccine is extremely effective and offers complete protection against both moderate and severe COVID-19 infections.

The company headquartered in Maryland informed that it intended to apply for regulatory approval by the third quarter of 2021.

NOVAVAX COVID-19 vaccine:

NOVAVAX COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, is a protein-based vaccine candidate. It is engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19.

Favourable temperature for storage: Unlike some other COVID-19 vaccine jabs, the NOVAVAX vaccine does not have to be stored at ultra-low temperatures. As per the firm, the vaccine was stored and stable at 2 degree-8 degree Celsius, further allowing the use of existing vaccine supply chain channels for its distributions. It will mean that the shots can be more easily transported and can be administered in nations with less well-developed health infrastructures.

NOVAVAX vaccine shows 90% efficacy:

Under the phase 3 trials, NOVAVAX enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the United States and Mexico to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity of the vaccine.

NEW DATA RELEASE: Novavax #COVID19 Vaccine Demonstrates 90% Overall Efficacy and 100% Protection Against Moderate and Severe Disease in PREVENT-19 Phase 3 Trial https://t.co/lIOiQXxDtD pic.twitter.com/4ePHxDpziZ — Novavax (@Novavax) June 14, 2021

The emphasis was also on recruiting a representative population of communities and demographic groups that are most impacted by COVID-19.

Manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month:

NOVAVX intends to file for the regulatory authorizations in the third quarter of 2021. As per the company, upon the regulatory approval, it will remain on track to reach the manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses of vaccine every month by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

NOVAVAX Vaccine: Will there be a boost to vaccination in poor countries?

As NOVAVX continues to work to complete its regulatory approval, the availability of an additional COVID-19 vaccine will be certainly beneficial for poor countries.

While some rich nations have made progress on vaccinating their populations, there are under-privileged nations that are being left out of the global inoculation drive.

The vaccination rates in these countries are far behind the Group of 7 industrialized powers as well as other wealthy states. In terms of doses administered so far, the imbalance between the low-income countries and G7 nations, as per the World Bank, is 73 to one.

Serum Institute to manufacture NOVAVAX Vaccine:

In 2020, NOVAVAX had announced an amendment to its existing agreement with the Serum Institute of India under which SII will also be manufacturing the antigen component of NVX-CoV2373, COVID-19 vaccine candidate of NOVAVAX.