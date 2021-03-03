Odisha CM sanctions scholarship worth Rs 101 cr for SC, ST students

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 101 crore for providing scholarships to 50,000 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students.

Speaking at an event, the Chief Minister said that Education is the basis of reformation and my government has always focused on education and because of this SC & ST students have been excelling in various fields.

Benefits

• A total of 1.5 lakh students will be benefited through the programme, as per the Chief Minister.

• They can avail of post-matric scholarships through the Odisha State Scholarship portal directly in their bank account.

• The sanctioned scholarship amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiary students.

Three Akanshya hostels inaugurated, My Hostel cards launched

The Odisha CM also inaugurated three 'Akanshya' hostels and 68 other hostels. CM Patnaik also launched "My Hostel" cards, which will benefit 5.75 lakh students living in hostels.

Benefits

• The Odisha CM said that the move will benefit around 5.75 lakh students in getting proper accommodation and study facilities in 6,700 hostels constructed for SC & ST students.

• He added saying that steps have been taken to provide proper education to them.

• He further also spoke about a nutrition programme for tribes, saying that it is an important programme of the state government.