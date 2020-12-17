Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir confirms retirement from International cricket

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir confirmed his retirement from International cricket to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on December 17, 2020.

The pacer had said earlier in a video that had gone viral on social media that he does not think he can work with the current PCB management and it is best for him to leave.

As per reports, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan had a word with the 29-year-old pacer following reports that he had announced his retirement from international cricket. In an official statement, PCB confirmed that Amir had confirmed to the PCB Chief that he has no desire to play international cricket and should not be considered for future international matches.

The PCB statement read that this is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage.

Mohammad Amir: Career Stats, Debut, Spot Fixing & Retirement

•The left-arm fast bowler has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is and taken 259 wickets across three formats of the game.

•Amir had played his first international match during the 2009 T20 World Cup, in which he played in every game and helped his team ultimately win the tournament.

•On August 29, 2010, he was arrested for spot-fixing and was given a five-year ban for bowling two deliberate no-balls in a Test match against England. He had pleaded guilty on the verdict handed out by the International Cricket Council and publicly asked for forgiveness.

•In November 2011, Amir along with Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif was convicted at Southwark Crown Court of conspiracy charges relating to spot-fixing and spent 3 months in prison.

•He was sentenced to a five-year ban, which was considered lenient, due to his juvenile age and confession. The other two conspirators were given 7 and 10 years of suspension, effectively ending their careers.

•On January 29, 2015, it was announced that Amir would be allowed an early return to domestic cricket. His ban was due to expire on September 2, 2015. Amir finally returned to play for Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand in 2016.

•In August 2018, he was among the 33 players who were awarded a central contract for the 2018–19 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

•He announced his retirement from Test Cricket on July 26, 2019, to focus on limited-overs cricket. He has taken 119 wickets in 36 Test matches.

•In November 2020, He was dropped from Pakistan's T20 squad for the three-match series against New Zealand.

Amir was 'mentally tortured'?

Amir in his viral video is heard saying that he cannot play cricket under this management. He said that he was leaving cricket for now, as he was being mentally tortured and he cannot handle it. He said that he has seen enough from 2010-2015 and that he repeatedly had to hear that PCB invested a lot in him.

He lastly expressed gratitude to Shahid Afridi for giving him chances when he came back after the ban.