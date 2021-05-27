Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine suitable for all aged 12 and above: Pfizer tells Centre

American pharmaceutical Pfizer on May 26, 2021, informed the Indian Government that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 and above. Further, the vaccine can be stored at 2 to 8 degrees for over a month.

The US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer plans to supply 50 million COVID-19 vaccines to India in 2021, with few conditions in place. The company is seeking fast track approval along with relaxations regarding few clauses including indemnity protection against liabilities.

Another pharmaceutical giant in the US, Moderna is also geared up to begin manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccines in India after analysis with Cipla, a pharmaceutical company in Mumbai, India.

Both Pfizer and Moderna earlier had allegedly refused to directly send vaccines to Delhi and Punjab’s state governments, stating that the companies will deal with the Central government only.

Pfizer seeks fast track approval along with indemnity protection

•The US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is in talks with the Indian government seeking fast-track approval including indemnity protection, few regulatory relaxations, and protection against compensation claims.

•Post the approval from Indian authorities, the company will manufacture five crore doses between July and October.

•None of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently being used in India – COVAXIN, COVISHIELD, SPUTNIK V have been granted such indemnity protection. However, Pfizer is insisting on the Indian government for such protection.

•Pfizer states that the company has signed the indemnification document with 116 countries across the world, including few European nations and the US.

•Pfizer has administered 14.7 corers doses of its BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine across the world.

No approved vaccine till yet in India for those below 18

•Pfizer has informed the Indian Government that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 and above.

•COVAXIN on the other hand is yet to begin trials for those between 2 to 18 years of age by the end of May 2021.

Pfizer's vaccine efficacy on double-mutant

•Pfizer has informed the Indian government of the high efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine against the Indian variant ‘double mutant strain of coronavirus.

India COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker

•As of May 27, 2021, India’s vaccination drive has administered 20.2 crores of doses of which 18.8 lakh doses were administered in the past 24 hours. India’s active caseload stands at 24, 19, 907 with a decline of 75, 684 cases in the last 24 hours.

•India is working tirelessly to move towards vaccine sufficiency and reduce its dependency on international sources for vaccine doses to produce 20-25 crore vaccines per month.

•Two more vaccines are in the pipeline: ZyCoV-D, COVID-19 vaccine by Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila and HGC019, India’s first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

•ZyCoV-D by Zydus Cadila is expected to get approval from the government by June while the Phase-I trials of India’s first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine HGC019 will be completed in the next 45-60 days post which Phase-II trials will be conducted, said Vikas Thapar, President, Corporate Development & Strategy, Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd is a biotech subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.