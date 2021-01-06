PM-Cares Fund allocates Rs. 201.58 crores for installation of PSA Oxygen Plants

As per the release by PMO on January 5, 2021, a sum of Rs. 201.58 crores from PM-CARES Fund have been granted for the induction of 162 PSA medical oxygen generation plants in the public healthcare facilities all over India.

While informing about the allocation, PMO also stressed that an uninterrupted and adequate supply of oxygen is essential for managing the severe and moderate cases of COVID-19, in addition to other medical conditions as well.

The creation of PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) was announced by PM Modi in March 2020 where people were invited to contribute to help the government fight against the pandemic and similar situations.

Key Highlights:

• The total cost of the government project includes Rs. 137.33 crores towards the commissioning and supply of the plants as well as the management fee of CMSS- central medical supply store. While around Rs. 64.25 crores will be for the comprehensive annual maintenance contract.

• An autonomous body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, CMSS, will be responsible for undertaking the procurement.

• A total of 162 plants having a total capacity of 154.19 MT will be installed in 32 states as well as the Union Territories of India.

• The government hospitals for this installation have been identified in consultation with the concerned administration.

• The plants will have a warranty for the first 3 years. For the next seven years, the project will include a comprehensive annual maintenance contract.

Why the installation of oxygen generation plants is significant?

According to PMO, the installation of Pressure Swing Absorption oxygen generation plants will further strengthen the public health system. It will also enable long-term systematic augmentation of the availability of medical-oxygen in a cost-effective manner.

The installation of oxygen generation plants is also a significant step for reducing the dependence of health facilities on the system of store and supply. It will also enable these facilities to have their own oxygen generation capacity.

With this step, there will not only be an increase in the availability of the total oxygen pool of the states/UTs but there will also be oxygen support in a timely manner to the patients in need.