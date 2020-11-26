PM Modi addresses the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference

Prime Minister Modi on November 26, 2020, virtually addresses the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference. The two- day conference had begun on November 25 at Kevadia in Gujarat.

All India Presiding Officers Conference was inaugurated by President of India Ram Nath Kovind. It is being attended by Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani. Lok Sabha speaker is also the Chairperson of the two-day conference.

India fighting terrorism with new policies:

PM Modi while addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference remembered the Mumbai attack by Pakistani terrorists in 2008 which killed many including policemen and foreign citizens. He paid tribute to all and stated that India can't forget those wounds. He also informed that India has been fighting terrorism with new policies.

PM Modi highlights the significance of duties:

In his address, he highlighted that India's constitution has many features but the special one is the significance of duties. PM Modi added that Gandhi Ji was very keen on it as he saw a close link between duties and rights. Gandhi Ji felt that once we perform our duties, the rights will automatically be safeguarded.

Impact of elections on the development of work:

PM Modi while continuing his address talked about the roles of Presiding officers and stated that one nation, one election isn't just a matter of debate but this is the need for India. Elections are held every few months at different places and the effect it has on the development of work is known to all. The issue needs to be explored further and Presiding officers can be the guiding force for it.

Theme of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference:

The theme is ‘Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary- Key to a Vibrant Democracy.

80th All India Presiding Officers Conference: First Day Session

The conference began in 1921 and this conference in Gujarat marks its centenary year. The event on November 25 saw the discussion on constitutional amendments, reviewing of Public Interest Litigation, and other various issues during the different sessions. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha also spoke on the constitutional amendments.

Several other presiding officers from different state assemblies also had detailed deliberation on the interpretation of various laws, reconsidering the Public Interest Litigation, and various other issues.

A special exhibition to mark Constitution Day:

Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker has also inaugurated a Special Exhibition at Kevadia Tent City to mark the Constitution Day on November 26. The exhibition will depict the high democratic values through the centuries which goes back to the Rig Veda period in an extremely interesting way.

The exhibition on Constitution Day also shows how Mahajanpad, Janpad, Gan, and Mahagan had their definitive roles defined in the governance administration.

The exhibition has over 150 slide shows and the theme is ‘Constitutional and Fundamental Duties’. The exhibition will remain open at the Statue of Unity for the visitors in the upcoming days.