PM Modi receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, addresses hesitancy towards Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN

Prime Minister Modi took his first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine on March 1, 2021, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and became the first beneficiary in the second phase of India’s vaccination drive against the virus.

PM Modi received the dose of COVAXIN to address the hesitancy among citizens over India’s homegrown vaccine. COVAXIN is indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Prime Minister tweeted the picture of himself receiving the COVAXIN jab and informed that he took his first dose at AIIMS in Delhi. He further added that it is remarkable how India’s scientists and doctors have worked in a quick time for strengthening the global fight against the pandemic.

In his message, he also urged all the eligible citizens to take the vaccine as India will start vaccinating people over 60 years of age and those who are over 45 with illnesses from March 1.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Why PM Modi receiving the dose of COVAXIN is significant?

COVAXIN is India’s homegrown vaccine which has been developed by the collaboration of Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Bharat Biotech’s vaccine had run into controversy after it received regulatory approval by the authoritative body for emergency use without the results of Phase-3 trials.

However, in January 2021, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr. Krishna Ella gave a clarification that the vaccine is absolutely safe and that the company has conducted trials of the vaccine in over 12 countries besides India.

PM Modi’s vaccination filled with symbols from states:

As Prime Minister Modi received his first dose of vaccination, the details were filled with symbols from states where the elections are scheduled to held in March-April 2021.

While receiving the vaccine, he wore a scarf or gamchha from Assam, which is a symbol of the blessings of women from the state. He has been seen wearing it on several other occasions.

Also, the nurses who administered the dose of the vaccine to the Prime Minister were from Kerala and Puducherry- Rosamma Anil and P Niveda.

India starts vaccination to cover senior citizens and people with co-morbidities:

The country will start the nationwide vaccination drive on March 1, 2021, under which it will cover senior citizens above 60 years of age and people above 45 years with co-morbidities.

Registrations opened at 9 in the morning at www.cowin.gov.in as well as at Aarogya Setu App. There will also be walk-in vaccinations at some places as well.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive:

• The first phase of the countrywide vaccination drive started on January 16 and the drive for the second dose began on February 13, 2021.

• Apart from COVAXIN, COVISHIELD of Serum institute which has been developed in partnership with Oxford University and AstraZeneca has also been used in the vaccination drive.

• India is also likely to approve more vaccines in the coming months, including Cadila Healthcare’s ZyCov-D and Russia’s Sputnik- V.