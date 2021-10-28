PM Narendra Modi attends 18th ASEAN-India Summit – Know Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 28, 2021, is addressing the 18th ASEAN-India Summit virtually at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei. The Heads of State and Government of the ASEAN Countries will also attend the Summit. At the 18th ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take cognizance of the COVID-19 pandemic, education and culture, and trade and commerce. Significant international and regional developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed.

PM Narendra Modi’s remarks at 18th India-ASEAN Summit Due to the COVID19 pandemic, all of us had to face a lot of challenges. This challenging time also tested the India-ASEAN partnership. Our mutual cooperation in the COVID era will keep strengthening our relations in the future. It will make the base for goodwill between our people. In 2022, the India-ASEAN partnership will complete 30 years. India will also complete 75 years of its independence. We will celebrate this significant milestone as ASEAN-India Friendship Year. India always sees the unity and centrality of ASEAN as a priority. The lively relations of India and ASEAN for thousands of years is reflected in our shared values, languages, traditions, architecture, scriptures, culture, and food.

PM Modi had attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit virtually in November 2020. ASEAN-India summits are held annually to provide an opportunity for India and ASEAN leaders to engage at the highest level. The ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership is based on shared historical, geographical, and civilizational ties.

In 2022, the ASEAN-India relations will complete 30 years. India became a Sectoral Partner of ASEAN in 1992, a Dialogue Partner in 1996, and a Summit level Partner in 2002.

ASEAN is central to our Act East Policy and the wider vision of the Indo-Pacific region. India and ASEAN partnership conducts various dialogue systems such as a Summit, Ministerial and Senior Officials meetings. In August 2021, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting virtually. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel attended the ASEAN Economic Ministers + India Consultations in September 2021 virtually.

When was the first India-ASEAN Summit held? The first India-ASEAN Summit was convened in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in November 2002. Then-Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee had attended the First India-ASEAN Summit.

PM Narendra Modi on October 27, 2021, also attended the 16th East Asia Summit virtually. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s focus on a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of ASEAN Centrality in the region.

The East Asia Summit is the premier Leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific region. The East Asia Summit includes India, Japan, China, Australia, the US, New Zealand, Russia, the Republic of Korea, and 10 ASEAN Member states. India is a founding member of the East Asia Summit.

