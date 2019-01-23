Prime Minister inaugurates four historical museums at Delhi’s Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23, 2019 inaugurated the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose museum at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi to mark the leader’s 122nd birth anniversary.
The Prime Minister unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the Museum. The museum showcases various artefacts related to Subhash Chandra Bose and Indian National Army.
Key Highlights
• The museum on Bose and the Indian National Army showcases various artefacts related to Subhash Chandra Bose and INA.
• The artefacts include a wooden chair and sword used by the leader and medals, badges, uniforms and other artefacts related to the INA.
• Visitors can also watch a documentary on Netaji and the INA to understand the vision of the freedom fighter. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has lent his voice for the purpose.
• Modi had laid the foundation stone of the museum during the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Government in October 2018.
• The PM also unveiled two more new museums inside the Red Fort compound - the Yaad-e-Jallian Museum (museum on the Jallianwala Bagh and World War I) and the Museum on 1857- India's first war of Independence.
• PM Modi also inaugurated Drishyakala-Exhibition on Indian Art.
• Together, the entire complex of museums will be known as Kranti Mandir as a tribute to the revolutionary zeal and courage of our great freedom fighters.
The Yaad-e-Jallian museum provides an authentic account of the history of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which happened on April 13, 1919.
A replica of the memorial built at the Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab’s Amritsar has also been placed at the museum.
The museum also showcases the heroism, valour and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the World War-I.
The visitors would also be able to read a poem, titled 'The Gift', written by Sarojini Naidu on the plight of the 1.5 million Indian soldiers in WWI.
The museum is based on the revolt of 1857, which is popularly known as India's first war of Independence.
The museum portrays the historical narrative of the 1857 war of independence, showcasing the valour and sacrifices made by the Indians during the period.
The Drishyakala-Museum on Indian art showcases artworks from 16th century till India's independence.
Paintings by Raja Ravi Varma and Amrita Shergil are displayed in the museum.
The work of eminent Indian artists such as Raja Ravi Varma, Gurudev Tagore, Amrita Sher-Gil, Abanindranath Tagore, Nandlal Bose, Gaganendranath Tagore, Sailoz Mookherjea amd Jamini Roy are on display at the exhibition.
Significance
The key objective of the museums is to provide visitors with an enthralling experience with paintings, newspaper clippings, photographs, audio and video clips, ancient public records, animation and multimedia.
Background
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2018 renamed three islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The three islands include Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island.
These islands were renamed during PM Modi’s visit to Port Blair to mark the 75th Anniversary of the hoisting of the National Flag at Port Blair by freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose.
Bose had hoisted the flag at Port Blair on December 30, 1943, as he believed that Port Blair was the first territory to be freed from British rule. This was done after the Japenese captured that area during the time of the Second World War.