Prime Minister inaugurates four historical museums at Delhi’s Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23, 2019 inaugurated the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose museum at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi to mark the leader’s 122nd birth anniversary.



The Prime Minister unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the Museum. The museum showcases various artefacts related to Subhash Chandra Bose and Indian National Army.



Key Highlights



• The museum on Bose and the Indian National Army showcases various artefacts related to Subhash Chandra Bose and INA.



• The artefacts include a wooden chair and sword used by the leader and medals, badges, uniforms and other artefacts related to the INA.



• Visitors can also watch a documentary on Netaji and the INA to understand the vision of the freedom fighter. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has lent his voice for the purpose.



• Modi had laid the foundation stone of the museum during the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Government in October 2018.



• The PM also unveiled two more new museums inside the Red Fort compound - the Yaad-e-Jallian Museum (museum on the Jallianwala Bagh and World War I) and the Museum on 1857- India's first war of Independence.



• PM Modi also inaugurated Drishyakala-Exhibition on Indian Art.

• Together, the entire complex of museums will be known as Kranti Mandir as a tribute to the revolutionary zeal and courage of our great freedom fighters.