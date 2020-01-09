Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2020: Everything You Need to Know

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2020: This day is celebrated every year on January 09. The purpose of celebrating Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is to recognize the overseas Indians who have contributed to the development of India. This day was first celebrated in 2003.

Why Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 09? Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 09 because Mahatma Gandhi returned India from South Africa on January 09, 1915. Mahatma Gandhi is considered as the greatest migrant who not only led India's freedom struggle but also changed the lives of Indians forever. That is why Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 09.

Objectives

• Its objective is to provide a platform for NRIs to express their feelings and perceptions about India.

• Another objective of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is to create a network of NRIs in all the countries of the world and connecting the younger generation with immigrants.

• This day is celebrated to know the difficulties faced by the Indian laborers living abroad and the government resolve their issues.

• On this day, the government puts a focus on reconnecting overseas Indians with their roots so that they can contribute significantly to the development of the country.

16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in India

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was celebrated for the first time in 2003. This day has been celebrated every year since 2003 in many places in the country. In 2019, it was celebrated by the Government of Indian at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In 2018, it was celebrated in Singapore.

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman (PBSA) is conferred every year on January 09 on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This award is conferred by President of India to NRIs or, PIOs (Person of Indian Origin) or an organization established by NRIs or PIOs, who have made a significant contribution in supporting, promoting and building India’s links overseas.

