President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Kevadia, Gujarat

President, Ram Nath Kovind on November 25, 2020, visited Kevadia in Gujarat for inaugurating the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference. The two-day conference has been organized by Lok Sabha to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26.

The theme of the conference is Harmonious Coordination of Legislative, Executive, and Judiciary- Key to Vibrant Democracy. The valedictory session of the conference will be addressed by Prime Minister Modi on November 26 to mark the celebration of Constitution Day.

Along with President Kovind, Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu will also attend the event. While Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla will be the Chairperson of the two-days conference. Other dignitaries who will be attending the conference are Gujarat Governor, Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani.

On his visit to Kevadia, Gujarat, the President of India visited the Statue of Unity and paid his tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel.

Paid my humble tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity today. Symbol of unity and courage, he personified his title Sardar and remains an inspiration for millions till date. India will forever be grateful for the services he rendered to our nation. pic.twitter.com/JO7XoSyqPg — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 25, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind admired that the government since 2015 has taken the decision of celebrating Constitution day on every November 26.

I'm glad that the government since 2015, has taken the decision to celebrate Constitution Day on every 26th of November: President Ram Nath Kovind, at the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Kevadia, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/JqzR3V8l9j — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla also addressed the gathering on the occasion. He highlighted that this land belongs to Sardar Patel who played a significant role in the composition of the Indian Constitution.

I am honoured to address this august gathering. This land belongs to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel who played a very important role in the composition of the Indian Constitution: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Kevadia, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/rtTfIL9Wk6 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference: Highlights

• All the presiding officers and Secretaries of Legislatures will take a pledge for making the legislature more accountable while empowering and strengthening them according to Constitutional Value.

• The Presiding Officers of the Legislatures, during the conference, will discuss the need for better coordination and cooperation between three pillars of democracy for strengthening the Indian democracy and to make it more effective.

• The ways for ensuring effective constitutional accountability of the legislature and executive of people will be discussed.

• The issues related to the working of legislatures in a disciplined and orderly fashion will also be the topic of the conference.

Why Constitution Day is celebrated?

The day is celebrated on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. The Constitution then came into force on January 26, 1950, which marked the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.

When was the first Constitution Day celebrated?

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in India in 2015 as a mark of tribute to the first Law Minister of India, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who is known to play a significant role in the drafting of the constitution. It is also one of the longest written constitutions of the World which constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules.

About All India Presiding Officers Conference:

The year, 2020, is also being celebrated as the centenary year of the Presiding officer's Conference. The All India Presiding Officers Conference began in 1921 and through the years, the conference has proven to be a platform to share new experiences, thoughts, and ideas to strengthen the democratic process.