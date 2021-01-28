Prime Minister Modi chairs 35th Pragati interaction, reviews projects worth Rs. 54,675 crores

PM Modi on January 27, 2021, chaired the 35th edition of Pragati. It is an ICT based multi-modal platform for ‘Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation’ of the policies that involve central and state governments.

As per the official release by PMO, ten agenda items were taken in the meeting for review which included nine projects and one program. The release further added that these 9 projects have a cumulative cost of Rs. 54,675 crores.

Up to the 34th edition of Pragati meetings by the government, 283 projects of a total cost of Rs. 13.14 lakh crores have been reviewed.

During today’s PRAGATI session, extensive reviews were held of 9 important infra protects across 15 states. These projects are cumulatively worth over Rs. 54,000 crore. We also reviewed aspects relating to the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. https://t.co/Mfl2L7dg6p — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2021

Key Highlights:

• Among the nine projects that were reviewed during the meeting, three were from the Railways Ministry, three from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and one each from the Power Ministry and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

• The projects worth Rs. 54,675 crores are of the 15 states Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Jharkhand, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

• PM Modi during the meeting also directed the officials to ensure the resolution of the issues disrupting infrastructure projects.

PM Modi reviewed Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Priyojana:

During the 35th Pragati interaction, PM Modi also reviewed Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Priyojana. While reviewing the progress, he encouraged the Pharmaceuticals Department and UTs and states to ensure wide publicity of the scheme and to use technology to increase its effectiveness.