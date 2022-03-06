R Ashwin becomes India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, 9th highest in Test History

Ravichandran Ashwin has become India's second highest wicket taker in Tests after Anil Kumble by taking his 435th test wicket. He had earlier equaled Kapil Dev's record of 434 Test wickets.

Ashwin achieved the feat when he dismissed Sri Lankan batsman Pathum Nissanka on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on March 6, 2022.

He has now become the ninth highest wicket taker in the history of Test cricket. The off-spinner had just a day before surpassed New Zealand's bowling legend Richard Hadlee to become the 11th highest wicket-taker in Tests.

R Ashwin Test Stats

R Ashwin had played 84 tests so far and taken 435 wickets, his best being 7/59.

He has had 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket and 7 ten-wicket haul.

List of Bowlers with Highest Test Wickets- Top 10 Test Bowlers

Bowler Wickets Country Muttiah Muralitharan 800 Sri Lanka Shane Warne 708 Australia James Anderson 640 England Anil Kumble 619 India Glenn McGrath 563 Australia Stuart Broad 537 England Courtney Walsh 519 West Indies Dale Steyn 439 Australia R Ashwin 435 India Kapil Dev 434 India

List of Indian bowlers with Highest Test Wickets

Anil Kumble- 619

R Ashwin-435

Kapil Dev - 434

Harbajan Singh- 417

Ishant Sharma-311

Zaheer Khan- 311



BS Bedi- 266



BS Chandrasekhar- 242



RA Jadeja- 240



J Srinath- 236



Mohammad Shami - 211