R Ashwin becomes India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, 9th highest in Test History
R Ashwin achieved the feat when he dismissed Sri Lankan batsman Pathum Nissanka on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.
Ravichandran Ashwin has become India's second highest wicket taker in Tests after Anil Kumble by taking his 435th test wicket. He had earlier equaled Kapil Dev's record of 434 Test wickets.
Ashwin achieved the feat when he dismissed Sri Lankan batsman Pathum Nissanka on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on March 6, 2022.
He has now become the ninth highest wicket taker in the history of Test cricket. The off-spinner had just a day before surpassed New Zealand's bowling legend Richard Hadlee to become the 11th highest wicket-taker in Tests.
🎥 🎥 That moment when @ashwinravi99 picked the landmark 4⃣3⃣5⃣th Test wicket 👏 👏 #TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/RKN3IguW8k— BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2022
R Ashwin Test Stats
R Ashwin had played 84 tests so far and taken 435 wickets, his best being 7/59.
He has had 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket and 7 ten-wicket haul.
List of Bowlers with Highest Test Wickets- Top 10 Test Bowlers
|Bowler
|Wickets
|Country
|Muttiah Muralitharan
|800
|Sri Lanka
|Shane Warne
|708
|Australia
|James Anderson
|640
|England
|Anil Kumble
|619
|India
|Glenn McGrath
|563
|Australia
|Stuart Broad
|537
|England
|Courtney Walsh
|519
|West Indies
|Dale Steyn
|439
|Australia
|R Ashwin
|435
|India
|Kapil Dev
|434
|India
List of Indian bowlers with Highest Test Wickets
Anil Kumble- 619
R Ashwin-435
Kapil Dev - 434
Harbajan Singh- 417
Ishant Sharma-311
Zaheer Khan- 311
BS Bedi- 266
BS Chandrasekhar- 242
RA Jadeja- 240
J Srinath- 236
Mohammad Shami - 211
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS