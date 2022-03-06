JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

R Ashwin becomes India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, 9th highest in Test History

R Ashwin achieved the feat when he dismissed Sri Lankan batsman Pathum Nissanka on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Created On: Mar 6, 2022 15:13 IST
R Ashwin becomes India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests
R Ashwin becomes India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin has become India's second highest wicket taker in Tests after Anil Kumble by taking his 435th test wicket. He had earlier equaled Kapil Dev's record of 434 Test wickets.

Ashwin achieved the feat when he dismissed Sri Lankan batsman Pathum Nissanka on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on March 6, 2022. 

He has now become the ninth highest wicket taker in the history of Test cricket. The off-spinner had just a day before surpassed New Zealand's bowling legend Richard Hadlee to become the 11th highest wicket-taker in Tests. 

R Ashwin Test Stats

R Ashwin had played 84 tests so far and taken 435 wickets, his best being 7/59. 

He has had 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket and 7 ten-wicket haul. 

List of Bowlers with Highest Test Wickets- Top  10 Test Bowlers

Bowler Wickets Country
Muttiah Muralitharan 800 Sri Lanka
Shane Warne 708 Australia
James Anderson 640 England
Anil Kumble 619 India
Glenn McGrath 563 Australia
Stuart Broad 537 England
Courtney Walsh 519 West Indies
Dale Steyn 439 Australia
R Ashwin 435 India
Kapil Dev 434 India

List of Indian bowlers with Highest Test Wickets 

Anil Kumble- 619

R Ashwin-435

Kapil Dev - 434

Harbajan Singh- 417

Ishant Sharma-311

Zaheer Khan- 311

BS Bedi- 266

BS Chandrasekhar- 242

RA Jadeja- 240

J Srinath- 236

Mohammad Shami - 211

