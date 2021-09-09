Rajya Sabha bypolls: Bypolls for 6 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on October 4, Check Date, full schedule here!
Rajya Sabha bypolls will be held for six seats - one each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and two seats in Tamil Nadu. Bypolls will also be held on the same day for a Bihar Assembly Council seat.
Rajya Sabha bypolls: The Election Commission of India announced on September 9, 2021 that by-polls for six Rajya Sabha seats from five states will be held on October 4, 2021.
Election Commission of India to hold Rajya Sabha bypolls for six seats - one each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh & two seats in Tamil Nadu on October 4— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021
Bypolls for an Assembly Council seat in Bihar to be held on October 4 pic.twitter.com/wj2AU0l7yv
Rajya Sabha Bypolls Full Election Schedule
|
S.no
|
Events
|
Dates
|1.
|Issue of Notifications
|September 15th (Wednesday)
|2.
|Late date of making nominations
|September 22nd (Wednesday)
|3.
|Scrutiny of Nominations
|September 23rd (Thursday)
|4.
|Late date of withdrawal of candidatures
|September 27th (Monday)
|5.
|Date of Polls
|October 4th (Monday)
|6.
|Counting of Votes
|October 4th
|7.
|Date before election shall be completed
|October 6th (Wednesday)
Following are the six vacancies in Rajya Sabha from various states
|
State
|
Member Name
|
Cause of Vacancy/ Date of Vacancy
|
Term up to
|West Bengal
|Manas Ranjan
|Resignation/ May 6th
|August 18, 2023
|Assam
|Biswajit Daimary
|Resignation/ May 10th
|April 9, 2026
|Tamil Nadu
|Thiru KP Munusamy
|Resignation/ May 7th
|April 2, 2026
|Tamil Nadu
|Thiru R Vaithilingam
|Resignation/ May 7th
|June 29, 2022
|Maharashtra
|Rajeev Shankarrao
|Death/ May 16th
|April 2, 2026
|Madhya Pradesh
|Thaawarchand Gehlot
|Resignation/ July 7th
|April 2, 2024
Bihar Legislative Council Bypolls
There is also a vacancy in the Bihar Legislative Council due to the death of a member, Tanveer Akhtar on May 9, 2021. The members of the Legislative Assembly will vote to elect a new member of the council.
Bihar Legislative Council Bypoll Date/ Schedule
|
S.no
|
Events
|
Dates
|1.
|Issue of Notifications
|September 15th (Wednesday)
|2.
|Late date of making nominations
|September 22nd (Wednesday)
|3.
|Scrutiny of Nominations
|September 23rd (Thursday)
|4.
|Late date of withdrawal of candidatures
|September 27th (Monday)
|5.
|Date of Polls
|October 4th (Monday)
|6.
|Counting of Votes
|October 4th
|7.
|Date before election shall be completed
|October 6th (Wednesday)
