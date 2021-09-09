Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Rajya Sabha bypolls: Bypolls for 6 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on October 4, Check Date, full schedule here!

Created On: Sep 9, 2021 14:41 ISTModified On: Sep 9, 2021 14:41 IST

Rajya Sabha bypolls: The Election Commission of India announced on September 9, 2021 that by-polls for six Rajya Sabha seats from five states will be held on October 4, 2021.

Rajya Sabha bypolls will be held for six seats - one each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and two seats in Tamil Nadu. Bypolls will also be held on the same day for an Assembly Council seat in Bihar. 

Rajya Sabha Bypolls Full Election Schedule

S.no

Events

Dates
1. Issue of Notifications September 15th (Wednesday)
2. Late date of making nominations September 22nd (Wednesday)
3. Scrutiny of Nominations September 23rd (Thursday)
4. Late date of withdrawal of candidatures September 27th (Monday)
5. Date of Polls October 4th (Monday)
6. Counting of Votes  October 4th
7. Date before election shall be completed October 6th (Wednesday)

Following are the six vacancies in Rajya Sabha from various states

State

Member Name

Cause of Vacancy/ Date of Vacancy

Term up to
West Bengal Manas Ranjan Resignation/ May 6th August 18, 2023
Assam Biswajit Daimary Resignation/ May 10th April 9, 2026
Tamil Nadu Thiru KP Munusamy Resignation/ May 7th April 2, 2026
Tamil Nadu Thiru R Vaithilingam Resignation/ May 7th June 29, 2022
Maharashtra Rajeev Shankarrao  Death/ May 16th April 2, 2026
Madhya Pradesh Thaawarchand Gehlot Resignation/ July 7th April 2, 2024

Bihar Legislative Council Bypolls 

There is also a vacancy in the Bihar Legislative Council due to the death of a member, Tanveer Akhtar on May 9, 2021. The members of the Legislative Assembly will vote to elect a new member of the council.

Bihar Legislative Council Bypoll Date/ Schedule

S.no

Events

Dates
1. Issue of Notifications September 15th (Wednesday)
2. Late date of making nominations September 22nd (Wednesday)
3. Scrutiny of Nominations September 23rd (Thursday)
4. Late date of withdrawal of candidatures September 27th (Monday)
5. Date of Polls October 4th (Monday)
6. Counting of Votes  October 4th
7. Date before election shall be completed October 6th (Wednesday)

 

