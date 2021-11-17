Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv – All you need to know

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 17, 2021, inaugurated the three-day ‘Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv’ in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv will be held from November 17 to November 19, 2021, as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. PM Narendra Modi will also be launching several initiatives of the Defence Ministry during a grand ceremony at Jhansi Fort on November 19, which is the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai. She is revered as the epitome of courage and bravery as well as a great national icon of Rashtra Raksha.

List of defence schemes to be launched by PM Narendra Modi on November 19 •Setting up 100 new Sainik Schools •Launch of NCC Alumni Association & National Programme of Simulation Training for NCC Cadets •Laying of the foundation stone of Rs 400 crore project of Bharat Dynamics Ltd at Jhansi node of UP Defence Industrial Corridor. •Handing over of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter, drones/UAVs, and Advanced EW suite for naval ships to the Armed Forces •Launch of digital kiosk at National War Memorial •Launch of mobile app of National War Memorial •Showcasing implementation of NCC Border and Coastal Scheme

Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv: New schemes by Ministry of Defence

Setting up 100 new Sainik Schools

The Cabinet has approved the scheme of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools throughout India. Under the scheme launched during the Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv, 100 Sainik Schools will be set up over the next two years in each State/UT in partnership with private educational institutions, state governments, and NGOs.

These 100 new Sainik Schools will offer 50 per cent fee support for 50 per cent of the students on a merit cum means basis. Teachers at these 100 Sainik Schools will be given Teachers’ Training through the Indian Institute of Teachers’ Training, Gandhinagar. Each of these Sainik Schools will need to excel in a sport in accordance with the ‘One School, One Sport’ concept and ‘Khelo India’ scheme of the Sports & Youth Affairs Ministry.

Launch of NCC Alumni Association & National Programme of Simulation Training for NCC Cadets

The NCC Alumni Association will be launched during the Parv on November 19, 2021, to offer a platform for NCC Alumni to reconnect with NCC. The Association will enroll the Prime Minister of India, a former NCC Cadet as the first member to mark the launch of the NCC Alumni Association.

The Defence Ministry will also launch a nationwide programme on November 19, 2021, for scaling up simulation training for NCC Cadets across three wings of NCC (Air, Army, and Naval).

Laying of foundation stone of Rs 400 crore project of Bharat Dynamics Ltd at Jhansi node of UP Defence Industrial Corridor

On November 19, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Rs 400 crore project of Bharat Dynamics Ltd at the Jhansi node of UP Defence Industrial Corridor. Bharat Dynamics is setting up a plant for a propulsion system for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles at Jhansi Node.

The Indian Government has been setting up two Defence Industrial Corridors in India, one in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and another in Tamil Nadu. The UP Defence Industrial Corridor comprises nodes at Aligarh, Agra, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Lucknow, and Kanpur. The government has made around 1,034 hectares of land available for the Jhansi Node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

Handing over of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter, drones/UAVs, and Advanced EW suite for naval ships to the Armed Forces

The Defence Ministry has been promoting ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ across the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy over the last two years. Several initiatives include setting up Defence Industrial Corridors, promotion of startups under Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), adopting indigenously designed and developed platforms, to name a few.

During the Parv, PM Modi will hand over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) developed and designed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to Chief of the Air Staff. He will also hand over drones and UAVs developed and designed by Indian startups to the Chief of the Army Staff. He will also hand over DRDO designed and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) manufactured Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite for naval ships to the Chief of the Naval Staff.

Launch of digital kiosk at National War Memorial

PM Modi on November 19 will launch the two Augmented Reality (AR) powered electronic kiosks at the National War Memorial to enable visitors to register and pay their tribute virtually to the fallen heroes.

Launch of mobile app of National War Memorial

A mobile app of the National War Memorial developed by the Directorate of National War Memorial offers a virtual tour of the National War Memorial with a 360-degrees view. It offers multi-lingual support with commentary in 21 languages. It is available on iStore and Google Playstore.

Implementation of NCC Border and Coastal Scheme

The Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv will witness the presentation of the implementation of the NCC Border and Coastal Scheme for the past one year on November 19. The Scheme was announced by PM Modi on August 15, 2020, during his Independence speech with an aim to expand NCC Cadets by 1 lakh in border and coastal areas. The Defence Ministry approved the scheme in September 2020.

Following this, a Committee comprising District Collectors of the border and coastal districts, Panchayat Residents, local NCC officers identified 1,283 schools and colleges (896 in border areas, 255 in coastal areas, and 132 in Taluks housing Air Force stations). The scheme has been implemented across 27 States/UT.

