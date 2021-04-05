Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

SAG Awards 2021: ‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ win top honours, check the complete list of winners

All the main acting awards went to a group of actors of color. It includes Chadwick Boseman for the Best Male Actor, Viola Davis for the Best Female Actor, Yun-Jung Youn for Best Female Supporting Actor, and Daniel Kaluuya for Best Male Supporting Actor.

Created On: Apr 5, 2021 15:52 ISTModified On: Apr 5, 2021 15:52 IST
SAG Awards 2021 winners

The winners of the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced. The award ceremony aired on April 4, 2021, honouring excellence across TV and films.

The starry cast of ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’, a 1960s courtroom drama, bagged the top prize. At the virtual award ceremony, the actors of color, for the very first time, won the individual movie awards.

 
 
 
 
 
In Television, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ won the top honour for this season.

It was announced in July 2020 that the ceremony will be postponed from January 24 to March 14, 2021, because of the pandemic. However, the event was once again delayed because of the rescheduling of the Grammy Awards for the same day in March 2021.

 
 
 
 
 
SAG 2021: Check the complete list of winners

Category

Winners

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a leading role

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a leading role

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a television Movie or Miniseries

Mark Ruffalo (In Know This Much Is True)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman 1984

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Mandalorian

 

