SAG Awards 2021: ‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ win top honours, check the complete list of winners
All the main acting awards went to a group of actors of color. It includes Chadwick Boseman for the Best Male Actor, Viola Davis for the Best Female Actor, Yun-Jung Youn for Best Female Supporting Actor, and Daniel Kaluuya for Best Male Supporting Actor.
The winners of the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced. The award ceremony aired on April 4, 2021, honouring excellence across TV and films.
The starry cast of ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’, a 1960s courtroom drama, bagged the top prize. At the virtual award ceremony, the actors of color, for the very first time, won the individual movie awards.
A legacy that continues to live on in our hearts and on our screens. Thank you, @chadwickboseman, for your lasting gift. #sagawards @MaRaineyFilmpic.twitter.com/0lnA6luxkS— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021
In Television, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ won the top honour for this season.
“If that’s not a cause for alcohol, I don’t know what is!” -Moira Rose 😂 @SchittsCreek #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rQp7Nt6Zaf— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021
It was announced in July 2020 that the ceremony will be postponed from January 24 to March 14, 2021, because of the pandemic. However, the event was once again delayed because of the rescheduling of the Grammy Awards for the same day in March 2021.
SAG 2021: Check the complete list of winners
|
Category
|
Winners
|
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
|
The Trial of the Chicago 7
|
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a leading role
|
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
|
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a leading role
|
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
|
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
|
The Crown
|
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in Drama Series
|
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
|
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
|
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
|
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
|
Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari)
|
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
|
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
|
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
|
Schitt’s Creek
|
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
|
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
|
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
|
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
|
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
|
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
|
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a television Movie or Miniseries
|
Mark Ruffalo (In Know This Much Is True)
|
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
|
Wonder Woman 1984
|
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
|
The Mandalorian