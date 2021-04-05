SAG Awards 2021: ‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ win top honours, check the complete list of winners

The winners of the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced. The award ceremony aired on April 4, 2021, honouring excellence across TV and films.

The starry cast of ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’, a 1960s courtroom drama, bagged the top prize. At the virtual award ceremony, the actors of color, for the very first time, won the individual movie awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards)

All the main acting awards went to a group of actors of color. It includes Chadwick Boseman for the Best Male Actor, Viola Davis for the Best Female Actor, Yun-Jung Youn for Best Female Supporting Actor, and Daniel Kaluuya for Best Male Supporting Actor.

A legacy that continues to live on in our hearts and on our screens. Thank you, @chadwickboseman, for your lasting gift. #sagawards @MaRaineyFilmpic.twitter.com/0lnA6luxkS — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021

In Television, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ won the top honour for this season.

It was announced in July 2020 that the ceremony will be postponed from January 24 to March 14, 2021, because of the pandemic. However, the event was once again delayed because of the rescheduling of the Grammy Awards for the same day in March 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards)

SAG 2021: Check the complete list of winners