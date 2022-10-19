Sajan Bhanwala wins India's 1st Greco Roman medal in 77kg at U-23 World Wrestling C’ship

India’s Greco-Roman wrestler Sajan Bhanwala won a historic Bronze in the 77kg division on October 19, 2022. Bhanwala bagged the award at the U-23 World Wrestling Championship.

Sajan bagged India’s first Greco-Roman medal in U-23 Wrestling World Championship. The wrestler defeated Ukraine’s Dmytro Vasetskyi in the repechage round to win the honour. Bhanwala secured a 10-10 victory by points over his Ukrainian counterpart.

Sajan Bhanwala U-23 World Wrestling Championship: Key details

Sajan lost to Moldova’s Alexandrin Gutu in the pre-quarters 0-8 after establishing a 3-0 win in the first round against Lithuanian Aistis Liaugminas. Bhanwala got shy at the bronze medal through the repechage system after Gutu made it into the finals of the 77kg round.

India at World Wrestling Championship

Vikas will fight a match for bronze in the 72kg after losing to Croatia’s Pavel Puklavec in his semifinal by technical superiority. The wrestler will fight against the winner of the repechage contest between Georgios Theodoros Sotiriadis and Jpana’s Daigo Kobayashi. Prior to losing his semifinal clash, Vikas beat Kyrgyzstan’s Adilkhan Nurlanbekov and home team rival Marcos Sanchez Silva Mejias by technical superiority, losing just one point across bouts. Sumit got back to medal reckoning in the 60kg category. He made the repechage round. The wrestler will be up against Kazakhastan’s Olzhas Sultan. In the 67kg competition, Ashu got out after losing his qualification bout by technical superiority to Georgia’s Diego Chkhikvadze.

What do you mean by the U-23 World Wrestling Championship?

The world U23 Wrestling Championships are for athletes under 23 years old and is arranged by United World Wrestling. It is Amateur Wrestling and began in 2017.

Background

India also suffered a blow after 21 members out of 30 were denied visas to Spain for the U-23 world Wrestling Championships by the Spanish embassy. The reason for the denial was marked as the intentions of the players to leave the territory before the expiry of the visa.

