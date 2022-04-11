Current Affairs Today Headline- 11 April 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 11 April 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 11 April 2022
National News
- PM Modi to hold virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden on April 11, 2022 to review bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region & global issues of mutual interest.
- Veteran Actor and Award-winning screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam breathed his last on April 10, 2022. He was a part of several Bollywood films including Stanley Ka Dabba, 2 States, Hichki and recently Meenakshi Sundareshwar.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet US counterpart at Pentagon today for 2+2 dialogue.
- EAM Jaishankar to meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on April 12.
- Rajnath Singh exhorts US aerospace, defence majors to join 'Make in India', 'Make for World' initiatives.
- A delegation of 7 Members of the European Parliament to visit Delhi between April 11 and 13 to discuss upcoming trade and investment talks between the EU & India.
- BCCI secretary Jay Shah appointed as Member Board Representative of ICC Cricket Committee.
- India Women's Junior Hockey team lose 0-3 to Netherlands in the semi-final.
- IAF inquiry blames more than one official for BrahMos accidental firing, swift, severe punishment to be awarded.
International News
- Europe turns to Middle East, Mediterranean to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has decided not to join Twitter board, tweets Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.
- 'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms return of two key characters for upcoming season.
- Pakistan Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri did not resign, set to chair the crucial National Assembly session on April 11.
- Massive protests in Pakistan against Imran Khan's ouster from Prime Ministerial Post through no -trust vote.
- An earthquake with 4.6 magnitude hit 70km ENE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island at 16:13 pm on April 10th.
- Sri Lanka's Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa to hold crucial meeting with 41MPs
- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to be first European leader to meet Russian President Putin in Moscow on April 11.
- Emmanuel Macron to face far-right Le Pen in French Presidential election run-off.
- Saudi Arabia says it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year's hajj.
- Mexico president survives recall vote marked by low turnout: initial result
- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador survives referendum on whether he should step down or complete his term amid low turnout.
- Imran Khan chairs first PTI parliamentary board meeting after losing no-trust vote.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.