Current Affairs Today Headline- 4 April 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 3 April 2022.
National News
- PM Modi likely to visit Assam on April 28 to inaugurate Cancer Hospital.
- Chhindiya Gram Panchayat of Surajpur received second rank in National Water Award for Best Gram Panchayat East Zone.
- ICMR-NIN to submit first draft of new dietary guidelines soon to boost immunity, informed Director NIN.
- Few coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) at around 3.10pm on April 3, accident relief train and medical van rushed to the spot.
- Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 40 paise a litre each, 12th increase in less than 2 weeks, taking total hike to Rs 8.40 a litre.
- Mumbai-based journalist Aarefa Johari wins Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Woman Mediaperson 2021.
International News
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears in a taped video at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas to make a plea for support for his war-torn country.
- Olivia Rodrigo wins Grammy Awards for Best New Artist
- Retro act Silk Sonic wins Grammy Awards for Song of the Year
- 78-year-old Joni Mitchell won a Grammy for Best Historical Album, her career tenth.
- Imran Khan to continue as Prime Minister till appointment of caretaker PM, says Pakistan President.
- Sri Lanka's entire Cabinet Ministers resign amid severe economic crisis.
- UN chief calls for probe in killing of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine.
- Serbia's leader Aleksandar Vucic claims a landslide victory in general elections on April 3rd paving the way for another term as president and extending his decade-long rule in the Balkan nation.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a fourth term in office on April 3rd after his Fidesz party emerged triumphant in the National Elections.
- At least 6 people were killed and 10 injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento, in California.
- A renewed legislative bid in England and Wales to change the minimum age for marriage to 18.
Sports news
- Australia beat England by 71 runs to win the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.
- MS Dhoni becomes second Indian to play 350 T20s.
- FIH Hockey Women's Jr World Cup:
- India qualifies for quarterfinals of FIH Hockey Women's Jr World up after recording 2-1 win over Germany.
- Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest ever Miami Open champion after the 18-year-old Spaniard defeated Norway's Casper Ruud to win his first ATP Masters title.
