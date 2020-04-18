Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 13 April to 18 April 2020

Red, Orange and Green Zones plan to combat COVID-19 pandemic

With the COVID-19 lockdown extended till May 3, 2020, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released the guidelines to handle the pandemic by classifying the areas and locations into three different zones - Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone. Under this smart lockdown plan, the categorisation of zones will be done on the basis of COVID-19 cases.

The World Bank has praised India's Aarogya Setu app that help the government in tracking the spread of COVID-19 virus in the country. The Aarogya Setu app help education people and track the Coronavirus spread. The app recently became the world's fastest downloaded app.

PM Modi extends Lockdown till May 3, hints at graded easing post April 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020 for COVID-19 containment in the country. The Prime Minister also hinted at the the graded relaxation amid the lockdown after April 20. The relaxation aims to benefit the daily wage workers.

PM Modi's 7 Promises to handle Coronavirus pandemic

PM Narendra Modi announced seven promises 'Saptapadi' to handle the COVID-19 situation in the country. These seven promises are being responsible for elderly; follow lockdown & social distancing rules; boost immunity; download Aarogya Setu app; help poor and needy; be compassionate and respect doctors and coronavirus warriors.

US halts its funding of World Health Organisation

The US President Donald Trump recently announced the halting of WHO's funding, accusing the health agency of covering up the Coronavirus spread in China. The US Administration will now conduct the review of role of World Health Organisation in this regard.

What will remain open during lockdown and what will be closed?

As per the consolidated guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15, 2020, only a few establishments will remain open during the Lockdown period till May 3 and rest all the establishments will be closed. Get here the full list of shops and establishments that will open during the lockdown.

Relaxations amid Lockdown: List of Activities permitted after 20 April

The Home Affairs Ministry has released the fresh guidelines for graded easing of Lockdown after April 20, 2020. As per the lockdown relaxation guidelines, selected economic activities will be allowed to function after April 20, only after the review of the current situation by the Central Government.

MHA issues advisory stating Zoom app not safe for private use

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory clearly stating that video conferncing app, Zoom is not safe for private use. The Ministry issues some guidelines for people who still want to use the app.

GBRC Scientists solve whole genome sequence of COVID-19

The scientists at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) decoded the whole genome sequence of COVID-19 pandemic. The GBRC is the first laboratory of Government to achieve this milestone.

Habitable zone planet discovered by NASA 300 light years away

NASA has discovered a habitable zone planet with the help of its Kepler Space Telescope and Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). The exoplanet is equal to the size of Earth and is 300 light years away from the planet.