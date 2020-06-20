Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 15 June to 20 June 2020

Kathy Lueders first female to head NASA's Human Space Flight Program

Kathy Lueders has become the first female to head the NASA's human space flight program. Lueders has been appointed as the new Associate Administrator of Human Exploration and Operations (HEO) Mission Directorate.

Fresh new cases of Coronavirus reported in China

Fresh outbreak of novel coronavirus has been reported from China with a total of 75 new COVID-19 positive cases in Beijing. These fresh cases of Coronavirus are linked to a food & meat market in Beijing. Due to this, China has locked down 10 areas of Beijing.

India- China Face-off: PM Modi responds to the incident

Indian and Chinese troops got involved into a violent clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15 June. The incident led to the killing of around 20 Indian soldiers. PM Narendra Modi responded to the face-off stating that the sacrifices of the Indian Martyrs will not go in vain.

93rd Academy Awards postponed due to COVID-19

93rd Oscars or Academy Awards have been postponed by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences & ABC Television Network due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 93rd Oscars will now take place on April 25, 2021. The awards were set to take place on 28th February.

International Yoga Day: Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family’ Campaign launched

The Ministry of AYUSH has launched the campaign named 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family' to celebrate the International Yoga Day 2020. The campaign aims to encourage people to perform Yoga from their homes itself to maintain social distancing and other restrictions.

Scientists observes “Fifth State of Matter” in space

NASA scientists has observed the Bose-Einstein Quantum fifth state of matter for first time in space. This observation will help scientists to answer difficult questions related to the universe.

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan launched on 20 June

PM Narendra Modi has launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20th June 2020. This campaign was launched in 6 states for a total of 125 days. The government will implement 25 types of works under the campaign to provide employment opportunities.

Puri Rath Yatra stayed by SC amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court has cancelled the Puri Rath Yatra amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SC stated that if annual Yatra is allowed then the Lord Jagannath won't forgive the court. The Rath Yatra was scheduled to start from June 23 from Puri's Jagannath Temple.

Nepal's President Bhandari approves bill to revise new national map

Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has approved the Bill to revise its political map that claims its authority over three territories of India. The new map includes Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, Indian territories.

CSIR to begin Phase III clinical trials of Umifenovir drug

The Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) has been accorded the approval to start the the phase III trials of antiviral drug Umifenovir. The CDRI is an organisation under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).