Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 17 May to 22 May 2021

Andrea Meza from Mexico becomes Miss Universe 2020

Mexico’s Andrea Meza won the crown and became the 69th Miss Universe. The 26-year-old Meza was crowned by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019. The pageant was earlier cancelled in 2020 because of the widespread Coronavirus pandemic.

David Attenborough announced to be People’s advocate of COP26

A world-famous broadcaster and a renowned historian, David Attenborough has been announced to be the People’s Advocate of COP26 for climate change. Attenborough has been given the position for the United Kingdom’s Presidency of UN Climate Change Summit.

Dr KK Aggarwal, former IMA President passes away

The Padma Shree Awardee and the former President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr KK Aggarwal passed away at the age of 62 due to Coronavirus. Aggarwal was a renowned veteran cardiologist and was also a familiar face on social media. He made various informative videos regarding the pandemic.

Government drops Plasma Therapy from COVID-19 treatment

New clinical guidelines on the management of moderate to severe Coronavirus cases have dropped plasma therapy as a treatment of COVID-19. The step was taken on the recommendations of AIIMS, ICMR and other health bodies.

Penpa Tsering becomes the new President of the Central Tibetan Administration

A former speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Penpa Tsering has been elected as the President of the Central Tibetan Administration. He secured 34,324 votes for the position. Central Tibetan Administration is the Parliamentary Government of Tibet and is based in Dharamshala, India.

Kobe Bryant inducted into the Hall of Fame

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has been posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He has been inducted as a part of the class of 2020. The football legend passed away in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Centre asks WhatsApp to withdraw its updated privacy policy

The Centre has asked WhatsApp to withdraw its updated privacy policy. The government has also sent a notice to the messaging platform in this regard. The updated privacy policy of WhatsApp, as per the government, undermines the value of informational privacy.

Union Government to launch DD International

A state-owned broadcaster, Doordarshan has been planning to launch DD International. The platform will project India’s voice globally on various important domestic and global issues. The draft EOI by Prasar Bharati states that the aim will be to build a global presence for Doordarshan.

Sunderlal Bahuguna, Chipko Movement leader passes away

A renowned environmentalist and Chipko Movement leader, Sunderlal Bahuguna passes away at 94 due to the COVID-19. He led the Chipko Movement that started in 1973 in Uttarakhand. Bahuguna, during the 1980s, was also an activist in the Anti-Tehri Dam movement.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel-Hamas

Israel and Hamas have decided on a ceasefire after almost two weeks of violence that claimed lives on both sides. The ceasefire came into effect from 2 am on May 21, 2021. The decision was announced by Israel and Gaza due to the international pressure calling to end the war.