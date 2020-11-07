Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 2 November to 7 November 2020

Rajasthan bans sale of firecrackers to combat COVID-19

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced the ban on sale of firecrackers in state on November 1, 2020 with an aim to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban is also aimed at protecting the COVID-19 infected patients and general public from the ill effects of firecrackers. The state government has also issued strict directions against the polluting vehicles.

Women’s T-20 Challenge: Jio to be Title Sponsor

Reliance Jio is the title sponsor for the Women’s T-20 Challenge that will be played from November 4 to November 9 in Sharjah. The announcement was made by the BCCI. Earlier, the BCCI President Saurav Ganguly confirmed the match in August 2020, washing away all the doubts regarding its cancellation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ArtHouse in India to be introduced by Twitter

Twitter India has announced to introduce the ArtHouse in India to enable brands in creating the Twitter-first content. The ArtHouse has been introduced by Twitter earlier in several other markets across and has prove out to be successful. The ArtHouse service will help strengthen brands' position in the market.

Portugal MP Duarte Pacheco elected as Inter Parliamentary Union's President

Portugal MP Duarte Pacheco has been elected as the new President of IPU, Inter Parliamentary Union for a period of 3 years (2020-2023). Moreover, Uruguay’s Beatriz Argimon and Switzerland's Laurence Fehlmann Rielle were unanimously elected to IPU's Executive committee.

UN adopts India-sponsored Nuclear disarmament resolutions

The First Committee of United Nations General Assembly, UNGA has adopted the two Nuclear disarmament resolutions, sponsored by India, on November 3, 2020. These resolutions are ‘Reducing Nuclear Danger’ and ‘Convention on Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons’.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan first-ever Minister of New Zealand of India-origin

Priyanca Radhakrishnan became the first ever New Zealand's Minister of India-origin after her induction into the cabinet of New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern on November 2, 2020. Radhakrishnan was born in India, did her schooling in Singapore and then completed her further studies in New Zealand.

India gets 2nd batch of 3 Rafale fighter jets

India received the second batch of three Rafale Fighter Jets on November 4, 2020. The jets flew from Istres airbase of France and reached the Jamnagar Air Base of Gujarat, India. These Rafale jets flew non-stop for over 8 hours and covered over 3700 nautical miles to land in India with 3 in-flight refuellings.

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden leads in Georgia; wins Wisconsin & Michigan

The final results of the US Presidential Election 2020 will be announced soon after the completion of counting of votes. The current trends depicts Joe Biden as a winner in Michigan and Wisconsin. Biden is leading in Georgia by 1,097 votes and in Pennsylvania by 5,596 votes. On the other hand, incumbent President Donald Trump is leading in only North Carolina by 76,701 votes and in Florida by 374,313 votes.

Delhi bans sale, purchase & bursting of firecrackers

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a ban on the sale, purchase & bursting of firecrackers during November 7 - November 30, 2020 in the national capital. The decision is aimed at tackling the air pollution and rising COVID-19 cases.

WhatsApp Pay UPI launched in India

WhatsApp Pay has been launched in India with the United Payments Interface (UPI), after receiving the approval from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). WhatsApp Pay UPI can be used by both Android and iOS users.