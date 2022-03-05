Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 28 February to 05 March 2022

Sanjiv Kapoor has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jet Airways. The appointment comes just days after the appointment of former Sri Lankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatileka as the chief financial officer of the airline. The grounded airline is expected to restart its operations this summer.

Russia has captured Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest power plant in Europe. This comes after the Russian military forces begun shelling at the nuclear power plant site, setting one of the buildings within the complex on fire, raising fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

RuPay, a flagship product of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has become the official partner for TATA IPL 2022. RuPay is the first-of-its-kind Global Card payment network from India. It is widely accepted at POS devices, ATMs as well as on e-commerce websites and provides a self-reliant card payments network.

Abey Kuruvilla has been appointed as the new General Manager of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The former India pacer had retired from all forms of cricket in 2000 and took up coaching. Abey Kuruvilla’s tenure as the national selection committee member got over earlier in 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a Quad Leaders' virtual meeting today along with other QUAD leaders including US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. The leaders are expected to exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific and review ongoing efforts to implement the Leaders’ initiatives announced as part of the Quad's contemporary and positive agenda.

The United States has been mulling over whether to apply or waive sanctions on India for its purchase of S-400 Triumf missile defence system from Russia, under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). This comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and criticism over India's abstention along with 34 other nations at the United Nations vote on March 2nd.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, accused Russia of using vacuum bombs, thermobaric weapons in the ongoing conflict. A vacuum bomb sucks in oxygen from the surrounding area to generate a high-temperature explosion. It has the capability of vaporising human bodies.

Is Moldova Russia’s next target? A viral video of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly hints towards a possible attack on Moldova. The video shows Lukashenko standing in front of a detailed invasion map of Ukraine. The map shows Russia's line of attack, some of which have already happened and some that may be planned in the coming days.

India has launched a special operation named 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine, a majority being students. The evacuation has been challenging due to the closure of Ukraine's air space amid the Russian invasion. India is evacuating its citizens with the help of Ukraine's neighbouring countries. The central government has also sent four Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help Indian students.

The UNSC has voted in favour of convening an emergency session of the 193-member UN General Assembly over the Ukraine crisis. The proposal to convene the emergency UNGA session received 11 votes in favour, one against and three abstentions from India, China and the United Arab Emirates abstaining from the vote.