Is Moldova next? Belarus President Lukashenko's photo with battle map goes viral
Is Moldova Russia’s next target? A video of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has gone viral that shows him pointing towards what seems to be like a battle map detailing Russia’s attack plans in Ukraine.
The video is from Lukashenko’s address to the Belarus Security Council on March 1, 2022 and was posted online by his regime. Lukashenko is a close ally of Vladimir Putin and his country has served as a Launchpad for the Russian attacks on Ukraine.
The video shows the Belarusian President standing in front of a detailed invasion map of Ukraine. The map reportedly hints towards a possible attack on Moldova.
What does the viral map exactly show?
The viral map of eastern Europe details Russian lines of attack in Ukraine, some of which have already taken place, such as Russian advance towards Kyiv from the north and towards Kherson from Crimea.
The map also details several attacks that are yet to take place such as one that appears to point from the port city of Odessa into Moldova, suggesting possible Russia plans to invade Ukraine's tiny neighbour.
A Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Giczan tweeted the video with a post that read, “At today's security council meeting, Lukashenko showed what looks like an actual invasion map. It shows Ukraine military facilities destroyed by missiles from Belarus, attacks directions (everything agrees except Odessa-Transnistria). Also, Ukraine is divided into 4 sectors.”
At today's security council meeting, Lukashenko showed what looks like an actual invasion map. It shows Ukraine military facilities destroyed by missiles from Belarus, attacks directions (everything agrees except Odessa-Transnistria). Also, Ukraine is divided into 4 sectors. pic.twitter.com/ueqBIFUbyM— Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 (@TadeuszGiczan) March 1, 2022
Will Vladimir Putin’s war stretch beyond Ukraine?
Many experts are of the opinion that Vladimir Putin's military offensive will not stop at Ukraine. The viral map is again a proof of that despite many claiming that it could have other interpretations.
Several reports claim that Putin’s ally Lukashenko 'by mistake' displayed the invasion map revealing areas that are yet to come under attack in the coming few days.
The claim is however, disputed with some saying that what Lukashenko said in the meeting was that Belarus is deploying more forces on its border with Ukraine.
