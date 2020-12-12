Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 7 December to 12 December 2020

Serum Institute of India applies for emergency use authorisation for Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine

The Serum Institute of India (SII) on December 6, 2020 applied for the emergency use authorisation for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Covishield'. The application was filed to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

PM Modi inaugurates construction work for Agra Metro Project

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Phase-1 construction work for the Agra Metro Project on December 7, 2020 through video conferencing. The project was inaugurated in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor of state, Anandiben Patel. The project will help establish smart facilities in Agra.

Indian-origin Anil Soni appointed as Chief Executive Officer of WHO Foundation

Indian-origin Anil Soni has been named as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the WHO Foundation. The global health expert will join the office with effect from January 1, 2021. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the WHO Foundation was launched as an independent grant-making agency in May 2020.

Bharat Biotech applies to DCGI for emergency use authorisation for COVAXIN

Bharat Biotech applied to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the emergency use authorisation for ‘COVAXIN’ on December 7, 2020. COVAXIN is an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine.

India to launch National Health Mission in January 2021

India will roll out the National Health Mission in January 2021. Under the mission, unique health IDs are provided to each individual. These health IDs work as health accounts of individual and is comprised of the previous medical records such as health condition, treatment, and diagnosis.

Orchha & Gwalior of MP included in UNESCO’s world heritage cities

Orchha and Gwalior cities of Madhya Pradesh have been included in the world heritage cities list of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The UN agency will now chart out a master plan for beautification of these two cities with the help of the MP's tourism department. The team will visit the state in 2021.

PM Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of new Parliament Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020 at Sansad Marg in Parliament Complex. The building is being constructed by the Tata projects Ltd. The new Parliament Building will give a boost to ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Canada has approved the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use by individuals above 16 years of age. Canadians are expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the next week. Earlier, the United Kingdom approved the use of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech.

Lakshadweep becomes 1st UT to be 100% organic

Lakshadweep has been become the first Union Territory of India to be 100% organic. The UT opted for 100% organic farming without synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. In 2016, Sikkim became the first state to be 100% organic.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Person of the Year 2020 by Time Magazine

Time Magazine has named US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as Person of the Year 2020. Biden and Harris were among the Top 10 most-tweeted-about people across the world.