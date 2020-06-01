Top 5 Current Affairs: 1 June 2020

Cabinet revises Definition of MSME: Know new definition here

The Union Cabinet has approved the revised definition of the MSME on June 1, 2020. As per the new Definition of MSME, the investment of up to Rs 50 crore and a turnover of Rs 250 crore will now define a company as a Medium Unit. Check here the new definition of MSME for Micro, Small and Medium companies and also know difference between old & new definition of MSME.

BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has nominated the cricketer Rohit Sharma for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020. The BCCI has also given the nominations for the Arjuna Awards. The sportspersons nominated for the Arjuna Award 2020 are Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma.

Indo-China Border Dispute: What is Line of Actual Control?

Indo-China border dispute over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) gained momentum with the standoff between the armies of both the countries at the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The military commanders of both the nations are in talks to resolve the issue. Know what is meant by Line of Actual Control and where is it located here.

Government launches Mudra Shishu loan

The Central Government has announced the launch of ‘Mudra Shishu loan’ for small businesses and industries. The scheme would benefit around one lakh companies to avail of the loan with an interest benefit of 2% in a year. Earlier, the scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.

Unlock 1: Railways resumes operations partially

Indian Railways has resumed its operations partially from June 1, 2020 by running its 200 passenger train services after at least two months of lockdown. With this, around 1.45 lakh passengers can now board the trains such as Duronto, Shatabdi and Garib Rath from different cities.