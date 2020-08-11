Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 August 2020

Renowned Poet Rahat Indori dies after testing Coronavirus positive

Renowned Urdu Poet Rahat Indori passes away after testing positive for novel Coronavirus. He was 70. The poet suffered two cardiac arrest and could not be saved and also had 60% pneumonia. Indori worked as a lyricist in various Bollywood films such as Munnabhai MBBS, Ghatak, Mission Kashmir, Murder and Ashiyaan.

Lebanon's PM Hassan Diab resigns after Beirut blast

Lebanon's PM Hassan Diab and his government resigned on August 10, 2020 following the public outrage over Beirut blast that has caused massive destruction and claimed many lives. While announcing his resignation, Diab stated that he wants to stand with people and join their battle. He also added that the explosion was a result of endemic corruption.

Russia's first COVID-19 Vaccine ready for launch, President Putin's daughter vaccinated

Russia will launch the world’s first Coronavirus vaccine tomorrow on August 12, 2020. The vaccine has successfully completed all the three phases of clinical trials. Russian President Putin's daughter has also been vaccinated. Russian Defence Ministry and Gamaleya Research Institute have jointly developed this vaccine.

SC rules daughter is entitled to equal property rights even born before 2005

Supreme Court has ruled that daughters enjoy equal property rights even if they are born before the 2005 amendment to Hindu Succession Act, 1956. Daughters have equal rights in the properties of Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).This is valid even if the father was not alive at the time of 2005 amendment.

Trans-shipment port of Rs. 10,000 crores to be built at Great Nicobar Island

PM Narendra Modi has announced that a trans-shipment port worth Rs. 10,000 crore will be built at the Great Nicobar Island. The announcement was made during the launch of submarine optical fiber cable (OFC) that connects Andaman and Nicobar Islands with Chennai.